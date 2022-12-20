Dark Sky is about to shut down for good – use these weather apps instead

One of the most popular mobile weather apps will share its last forecast next week. On January 1st, 2023, Dark Sky on iOS will no longer provide weather data, as the team that made the app announced earlier this year. The Dark Sky API and website will continue to function until March 31st, 2023, but the app will be unusable once 2022 ends.

Apple bought Dark Sky in March 2020 and announced its intentions to integrate its features into the stock Weather app on iOS. Over time, Apple’s Weather app became far more useful as Dark Sky’s best features made their way over, but anyone who wanted to stick with Dark Sky as their default weather app had the option to do so.

That will no longer be the case next Saturday. Apple previously removed Dark Sky from the App Store in September, which means there’s no way to download the app if you don’t already have it on your device. As noted above, even if you paid for the app, it will cease to function on January 1st, at which point you’ll need to find a new weather app.

The good news is that there are plenty of great weather apps available on the App Store. Apple’s Weather app is far more capable now than it was prior to the acquisition, but if you prefer a third-party app, here are some of the best options: