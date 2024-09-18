Bose’s new QuietComfort Earbuds and Smart Soundbar are both big upgrades

Today, Bose unveils a new product in its QuietComfort line: the new QuietComfort Earbuds. The company says these new buds are designed for “everyday use, featuring proven, powerful audio with renowned noise cancellation, customizable tap controls, seamless voice commands to make calls or selfies at the moment, a wireless charging case, and up to 8.5 hours of staying power.”

Bose states that the new QuietComfort Earbuds are said to feature the best-in-class noise cancellation thanks to the three microphones in each bud, which provide optimal noise cancellation and voice pickup. With an IPX4 rating, these earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, making them great for daily commutes and workouts.

Image source: Bose

A trio of ear tips and stability band sizes allows users to customize the buds to the shape of their ears, ensuring there’s a proper fit for everyone. In addition, with 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have a wireless charging case with 2.5 charges. Bose says it only takes 1.5 hours to reach full strength, and a quick 20-minute charge can provide up to three hours of additional battery life.

These earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3, meaning you can stay up to 30 feet from your phone. This Bluetooth standard also enables multipoint connection, allowing seamless switching between devices without interrupting your listening experience.

Finally, the Bose QC Earbuds app can control Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. From there, you can customize touch control, switch between ANC settings from Quiet to Aware, or toggle off for a passive listening experience. A five-band adjustable EQ setting lets you dial in the sound and control bass, mid-range, and treble levels. You can even enter low Latency Audio mode to enjoy games and movies with synchronized audio and track how much juice your buds have left with Battery Prediction.

The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, available for $179 on Bose’s website starting today, come in Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac.

New Bose Smart Soundbar adds personal surround tech and more

Image source: Bose

Besides the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, the company also unveiled its new Smart Soundbar. A small, sleek product with Dolby Atmos and proprietary TrueSpace technology for immersive audio. This soundbar replaces the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and features AI Dialogue Mode with new Personal Surround technology.

These are the highlights:

AI Dialogue Mode: It allows your content to present clearer dialogue that can otherwise be overpowered by accompanying background effects.

It allows your content to present clearer dialogue that can otherwise be overpowered by accompanying background effects. Bose Personal Surround Sound: The soundbar can now be paired with Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for an added dimension to your favorite content with Personal Surround Sound.

The soundbar can now be paired with Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for an added dimension to your favorite content with Personal Surround Sound. Dolby Atmos: When Dolby Atmos content is available, precisely tuned Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding combine with the soundbar’s five transducers to produce sound that washes over you, even where there are no speakers.

When Dolby Atmos content is available, precisely tuned Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding combine with the soundbar’s five transducers to produce sound that washes over you, even where there are no speakers. Compact size and slim design: The soundbar is 2.2″tall, 4.1″deep, and 27″long, featuring five transducers that deliver high-quality audio without compromising performance.

The soundbar is 2.2″tall, 4.1″deep, and 27″long, featuring five transducers that deliver high-quality audio without compromising performance. Connectivity: With a simple setup, the new soundbar can be used either with an HDMI eARC cable to access Dolby Atmos content or an optical cable for a standard setup. You can even use it with Bluetooth, which works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2.

The Bose Smart Soundbar is available for purchase starting right away on Bose’s website for $499.