I tried Bose’s limited-edition Diamond 60th Collection headphones, and I’m obsessed

Everyone knows that Bose has been a premier personal audio brand for a long time. What you might not realize, however, is just how long it’s been: 60 years! The storied brand just launched a special limited-edition headphones series to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Dubbed the “Diamond 60th Collection,” the series includes three of Bose’s latest and greatest headphones in a special Diamond colorway. I was lucky enough to check out a pair of the company’s QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones in the new Diamond color, so I can confirm that it’s the sleekest colorway I’ve ever seen on a pair of Bose headphones.

Of course, a limited run of headphones isn’t enough to celebrate an anniversary this big. Bose is also offering deep discounts on nearly all of its best headphones, earbuds, and speakers. That includes best-sellers like QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones, the more affordable QuietComfort headphones, and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Plus, the company is hosting a contest of sorts. Everyone who buys a pair of headphones on Bose’s site in the new Diamond colorway is automatically entered to win a special diamond-encrusted version of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds worth almost $9,000! You don’t have to do anything special to enter. Just purchase a pair of QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, or Ultra Open Earbuds, and you’ll automatically be entered into the giveaway. The only requirements are that you buy them in the new Diamond color, and you place your order between now and September 16.

Look at how crazy these things are:

Diamond-encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Image source: Bose

Now, for the bad news: headphones and earbuds in the new Diamond colorway aren’t discounted during Bose’s sale. You’ll need to pay full price for any of the aforementioned headphones if you want them in Diamond, and if you want a chance to win the $9,000 earbuds. Of course, that seems fairly obvious since limited-edition product runs typically aren’t discounted.

Here’s a gallery showing off Bose’s flagship QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones in the new limited-edition Diamond colorway:

A close-up of Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones in “Diamond.”

Bose’s Diamond QC Ultra headphones in their case.

This is the special box they come in.

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR Here’s a close-up of the 60th-anniversary logo.

As for the 60th-anniversary Bose sale, most of the company’s popular headphones and speakers are included in the deals. You’ll save up to $150 on portable Bluetooth speakers, TV soundbars, and more. Here’s the full rundown of deals that can be found on Bose’s site from August 26 through September 2:

Also of note, this sale isn’t only happening on Bose’s website. You’ll find the same deals running at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. The special Diamond 60th Collection models aren’t available through other retailers, though. If you want this stunning new colorway — plus a chance to win $9,000 diamond-encrusted Ultra Open Earbuds — you’ll need to head over to Bose’s site.