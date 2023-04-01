Best free iPhone games in 2023

The iPhone is the best platform for mobile gamers. With powerful processors, even models released four or five years ago can still launch a new game without issues and guarantee the best experience possible. That said, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro, there are even more reasons you’ll love playing the best free iOS games on your iPhone this year.

The best free iPhone games to play in 2023

Genshin Impact

If you like RPGs, Genshin Impact is probably one of the most exciting games you can download in 2023. With high-end graphics and an anime art style, there are a ton of characters to unlock and moves to learn as you level up and explore the world. It’s free to download, but you can spend some money to unlock certain items, characters, and outfits.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

The addictive League of Legends is now on mobile. If you like MOBA games, this is one of the best of all time. Although not every character from the official game is available, you can still take advantage of some of the most interesting characters on your iPhone.

Pokémon UNITE

Another MOBA, Pokémon UNITE is also one of the best free iPhone games of 2023. In every 5×5 battle of Pokémon UNITE, you can choose some of your favorite Pokémon to collect points and score goals in 10 minutes battle. Face off against real opponents, complete the missions, and customize your Pokémon with the cutest clothes available.

PAKO Forever

A chaotic parking lot. This is a reimagined version of the classic original car chase game, PAKO – Car Chase Simulator. You can play in portrait and landscape modes, customize your car, unlock new levels, and show off how good you are behind the wheel.

Kitty Death Room

With 54 jam-packed levels, Kitty Death Room mixes puzzles and kitties with a stellar retro style. Meet the weary residents of the tower and reach the top of this heart-wrenching journey.

BGR will update this article as we discover more free iPhone games throughout the year.