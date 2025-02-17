Apple’s Vision Pro mega software update won’t be enough to help sales

If you forgot about Apple’s long-anticipated Apple Vision Pro release a year ago, you’re not alone. After so much hype for the company’s latest product category in a decade, it has proven so far that a high price point and low app are keeping customers away from Apple’s spatial computer.

In addition, visionOS 2 has been a lackluster update. While it brought a few important missing features, including a new ultra-wide Mac view with visionOS 2.2, these updates have been boring so far… at least until now.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple is preparing a major visionOS 2.4 update. It is expected to be available this week in beta, making it the biggest visionOS update so far.

According to the journalist, this will be the upgrade that brings Apple Intelligence to Apple’s spatial computer. Interestingly, Apple could have offered its AI features to Vision Pro from day one, as it has an M2 chip and 16GB of RAM, but it preferred to focus on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac instead.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition, it seems Apple is preparing a “new spatial content app that collects Vision Pro-optimized media like panoramas” and a new guest user mode that allows setup through an iPhone.

While all these features will make this the biggest software update for visionOS so far, I’m still not convinced it will impact Vision Pro sales or even usage. To me, Apple Intelligence has been an underwhelming experience, and it seems the long-awaited on-screen awareness of Siri will take even longer to land.

That said, the fundamental issues with Vision Pro, including its heaviness, lack of apps, and higher price point, are also still here, and these are all significant deals for most customers.

As always, BGR will keep you informed about Apple’s latest software updates and features.