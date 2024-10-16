Apple’s App Store is down, and thousands of users are complaining

The App Store is currently down, and iPhone users are complaining about this outage. According to DownDetector, people have been having issues with Apple’s marketplace since 10:30 a.m. ET.

The store is accessible, and app pages can be opened, but apps cannot be installed on iPhones and iPads. Users report that app updates are not being downloaded either, though available updates appear on the Updates tab.

BGR has confirmed the issues on several iOS devices. Currently, Apple only recognizes problems with the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program, which indicates that people can’t sign in. However, the company says the App Store is working.

Anyone else having issues with the App Store? Not letting me download any new apps and won’t load my list of previously purchased apps.#Appstore_down — Harry (@stfuha33y) October 16, 2024

Yesterday, Apple released macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 7. However, this build became unavailable for a few hours because Apple’s servers experienced an outage. It’s unclear if both issues could be related. Still, it’s weird that a few hours later, the App Store also suffered from issues.

With today’s problem, users can’t download new apps, view their purchase history, or update the software. What happened is unclear.

BGR will let you know once the service is back up or if Apple recognizes this issue.