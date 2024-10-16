Click to Skip Ad
Apple’s App Store is down, and thousands of users are complaining

Published Oct 16th, 2024 11:47AM EDT
The App Store is currently down, and iPhone users are complaining about this outage. According to DownDetector, people have been having issues with Apple’s marketplace since 10:30 a.m. ET.

The store is accessible, and app pages can be opened, but apps cannot be installed on iPhones and iPads. Users report that app updates are not being downloaded either, though available updates appear on the Updates tab.

BGR has confirmed the issues on several iOS devices. Currently, Apple only recognizes problems with the Subscription Purchase and Volume Purchase Program, which indicates that people can’t sign in. However, the company says the App Store is working.

Yesterday, Apple released macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 7. However, this build became unavailable for a few hours because Apple’s servers experienced an outage. It’s unclear if both issues could be related. Still, it’s weird that a few hours later, the App Store also suffered from issues.

With today’s problem, users can’t download new apps, view their purchase history, or update the software. What happened is unclear.

BGR will let you know once the service is back up or if Apple recognizes this issue.

