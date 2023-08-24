Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 reportedly still set to launch in September

While the latest rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be delayed three to four weeks, it seems the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are still on track to launch in September. The information comes from reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro. He says production on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is “going fine. Expect no delay.”

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to feature a new titanium frame, faster processor, and an exclusive periscope lens, the Apple Watch Series 9 is only rumored to get a faster S9 processor after a few years of no notable upgrades to its chips.

In addition, the new Watch will likely maintain the same form factor as the two previous models, which means it will continue to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Previously, ShrimpApplePro leaked the upcoming colors for the Apple Watch Series 9. Interestingly, he believes a new pink color is being added to the lineup, which lines up with a previous rumor saying Apple is readying a pink iPhone 15. With that said, here are the leaked colors for the next Apple Watch:

Aluminum:

Midnight

Starlight

(PRODUCT)RED

Silver

Pink

Stainless Steel:

Gold

Graphite

Silver

ShrimpApplePro also expects Apple to ship the Apple Watch Series 9 in a smaller box. However, it’s unclear what the changes could be, as the company already doesn’t offer the power brick and will likely only add a USB-C cable to the MagSafe charger.

Lastly, he also believes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come in black titanium alongside the current standard titanium. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman first raised this possibility in his Power On newsletter. He says that “Apple tested a darker titanium color option” last year but “ultimately canceled the option because designers didn’t like the appearance.” But, “theoretically,” it could still arrive in 2023.

ShrimpApplePro, on the other hand, states that this new color is actually coming, which will probably be a perfect match for the new graphite titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The new Watches will likely be announced alongside the new iPhones at a September event, expected to take place a few weeks from now.