Leaker confirms Apple Watch Series 9 colors and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium

In about a month, Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series. In this September event, the company is expected to announce Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. While we don’t know much about the upcoming watches, a reliable leaker offered a few tidbits about Apple’s new wearables.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to Twitter user VNchocoTaco, as known as ShrimpApplePro, the Apple Watch Series 9 will offer the same design as the Apple Watch Series 8, with 41 and 45-mm cases in aluminum and stainless steel.

Interestingly enough, he believes a new pink color is being added to this device, which could make sense with a previous rumor saying Apple is readying a pink iPhone 15. That said, here are the colors for the Apple Watch Series 9:

Aluminum:

Midnight

Starlight

(PRODUCT)RED

Silver

Pink

Stainless Steel:

Gold

Graphite

Silver

ShrimpApplePro also expects Apple to ship a smaller Apple Watch Series 9 box. However, it’s unclear what the changes could be, as the company already doesn’t offer the power brick and will likely only add a USB-C to the MagSafe charger.

Lastly, he also believes Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come in black titanium alongside the current standard titanium. This possibility was first raised by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. According to him, “Apple tested a darker titanium color option” last year but “ultimately canceled the option because designers didn’t like the appearance.” But, “theoretically,” it could still arrive in 2023.

ShrimpApplePro, on the other hand, states that this new color is actually coming, which will probably be a perfect match with the new graphite titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Besides color changes, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to get a faster S9 processor, and the latter model will have some metal parts replaced by 3D printing. However, it’s unclear how this change will impact users or if this is ultimately just a supply chain optimization.

BGR has a roundup with everything to expect from Apple Watch Series 9 below.