Apple Watch Series 7 will have a bigger display – here’s what it can do

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the products we expect to see during Apple’s big iPhone 13 keynote later this month. Several rumors have already revealed the new wearable’s main features. While not confirmed, these leaks say the Apple Watch 7 will feature bigger displays than ever, part of a significant redesign. If these leaks are accurate, Series 7 will be Apple’s most important design change since Series 4. A brand new leak explains exactly how big the screen upgrade is and what Apple has planned for the extra retail space that will come with the 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Apple Watch Series 7 display feature

The new wearable will have flat sides, previous leaks have shown. On top of that, several reports said in recent weeks that the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 will feature larger displays than before. The 41mm and 45mm sizes will replace the current 40mm and 44mm models. The first Apple Watch generations came in 38mm and 42mm options.

The size increase has one immediate impact. The 41mm size might be as big as the previous 42mm option. Therefore, Watch buyers who usually go for the bigger 42/44mm models might choose 41mm versions instead. The advantage here is that the 41mm has a lower entry price.

The larger Apple Watch Series 7 display will let Apple show more information in complications and watch faces. Bloomberg has detailed the wearable’s screen, and the new watch faces.

The 41mm and 45mm sizes refer to the vertical dimension of the Apple Watch Series 7 display. When measuring the screen’s diagonal, which is the regular way of sizing up displays, the 45mm model translates to 1.9-inch. That’s up from the 1.78-inch of the 44mm model.

The resolution will also see a bump, going from 448 x 368 (44mm) to 484 x 396 (45mm). That’s 16% more pixels, display real estate that Apple will use to show a lot more information.

New Apple Watch faces for bigger displays

Bloomberg also lists the various new watch faces that Apple will introduce to take advantage of the larger screen. Here’s what to expect from them:

Modular Max: Digital time alongside one small complication. Larger complications spanning the length of the screen will be stacked below.

Continuum: Changes based on time flow and the current hour

Atlas/World Timer: The 24 time zones appear on an external dial, while the inner dial will show the time in each location.

Hermes: Numbers that change hour by hour

Nike: Numbers that move based on a person’s motion

Beyond 2021: New Apple Watch models and health features

Aside from the display size increase, the Apple Watch Series 7 will deliver other upgrades. The screen sits closer to the cover glass thanks to a new lamination technique. The wearable features a faster processor and a new chassis with flat edges.

Beyond the Series 7, Apple plans to launch new Apple Watch models next year. The report notes Apple wants to launch a new low-end Apple Watch SE next year and a rugged model for extreme sports users. That’s on top of the Apple Watch Series 8 we’d expect to see in 2022.

Apple also plans to introduce new health features in the future. A body temperature sensor might drop as soon as next year. Later, Apple intends to bring blood sugar and blood pressure sensors to the Watch. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal mentioned the same developments for the Apple Watch.