New Apple Watch Series 7 rumor might get you a watch at a lower price

The Apple Watch Series 7 will likely launch alongside the iPhone 13 next month. After all, the world’s best-selling smartwatch is still a companion device that needs a tether to a smartphone. We already think we know what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7 thanks to various leaks. The new Watch will feature a design makeover and the battery life might be a highlight of Series 7. A recent rumor said that the new Apple Watch will deliver a notable size change along with that massive redesign. That also happens to be great news for the Apple Watch Series 7 price. Apple might be dropping the entry price for many buyers. And the company might do it without actually making any changes to the current pricing structure.

There’s an Apple Watch for every budget right now. The Apple Watch Series 3 is still available from Apple, priced as low as $199 (38mm) or $229 (42mm). If you’re willing to spend a bit of extra cash, then the Apple Watch SE is for you. The SE starts at $279 (40mm) and $309 (44mm). As the sizes suggest, the Apple Watch SE gives you access to the latest Apple Watch Series 6 design for just $80 more than the Series 3. Then, the Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 (40mm) and $429 (44mm).

Apple Watch prices go higher depending on your finish and band choice. But the prices above represent the most basic price tags for each of those models.

Cheaper Apple Watch Series 7 price?

Once the Apple Watch Series 7 drops, we’d expect Apple to keep selling the Apple Watch SE alongside it. It’s unclear at this point whether Series 3 will still be around for one more year. Also, it’s unclear what sort of price changes Apple will make, if any. Logic dictates that the Watch SE is due for a price cut if the specs do not change.

Following the same train of thought, we’d expect the Apple Watch Series 7 to start at $399 and $429. That assumes Apple isn’t going to charge anything extra for the new redesign and screen size increase.

Here comes the best part. No matter what Apple does regarding the Series 7 pricing scheme, you can still walk out of a store with a cheaper version than in previous years. The reason for that is the rumored size increase.

It’s all in the display size upgrade

Apple is reportedly going from 40mm and 44mm screen sizes to 41mm and 45mm, respectively. The Apple Watch redesign will make it possible. The wearable will reportedly feature flat sides, in line with most Apple products. This might allow Apple to slightly increase the screen sizes.

If this is true, buyers who would have purchased the 42mm or 44mm models in the past might be more inclined to get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7.

At 41mm, the Apple Watch 7’s display would be almost as big as the 42mm Apple Watch design that Apple used until Series 4. That means you no longer have to pay extra money for a larger display. You could go for the cheapest new Apple Watch model, knowing that it’ll feature a display almost as large as the bigger original Apple Watch. Just like that, you’d save $30 on your next-gen Watch purchase.

This sort of Apple Watch “savings” might not apply to everyone. But some buyers who thought the 38mm and 40mm models were too small might be able to get away with the new 41mm version.