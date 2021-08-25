Apple Watch Series 7 might be the company’s biggest wearable to date

Within the next few weeks, Apple will almost certainly announce its latest fall hardware event. COVID-19 forced Apple to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020. That won’t be the case this year. Industry sources appear confident that Apple will reveal the iPhone 13 on time this year, which means a reveal event should be coming in September. Of course, the iPhone 13 won’t be the only new device at the event. We will also likely see a number of other new products, including the next Apple Watch. And according to a new leak, the Apple Watch Series 7 might be the largest watch Apple has ever made (by the smallest possible margin).

Apple Watch Series 7 to boost the case size

On Monday, Weibo user UnclePan shared purported details about the Apple Watch Series 7 on the site. According to Pan, Apple will release a 41mm model and a 45mm model this fall. Initially, Apple offered 38mm and 42mm case sizes for the Apple Watch from the time the product was introduced through 2017. In 2018, the Apple Watch Series 4 was the first to feature 40mm and 44mm case sizes instead. It appears to once again be time for a size upgrade.

As AppleInsider notes, UnclePan has successfully spoiled some of Apple’s surprises in the past. Pan previously revealed the colors of the MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 ahead of Apple. That said, he isn’t an especially prolific leaker, so take this one with a grain of salt.

UnclePan also claims that the universal Apple Watch bands will still be compatible with the Series 7 models. This is another rumor that has popped up repeatedly, and considering how small the change will be, it seems unlikely that Apple will force you to replace your collection of bands.

Other Apple Watch leaks

Skepticism aside, Pan’s prediction isn’t especially hard to believe. Based on other leaks, we expect the Apple Watch Series 7 to adopt a new design. Apple will reportedly trade in round edges for flat ones to decrease the size of the bezel and open more real estate for the display. If this ends up being the case, it might explain why the cases are slightly larger this year.

If this leak does turn out to be accurate, Apple won’t have much left to reveal next month. A few months ago, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser shared renders of the Apple Watch Series 7. Other sources have since corroborated the design featured in his renders. In all likelihood, Apple is bringing the same flat sides of the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro to the Apple Watch.