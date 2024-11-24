Apple Wallet and Maps are must-have travel companions for the holidays

With the holidays just around the corner, iPhone users have two powerful tools to help make their lives easier: Apple Wallet and Apple Maps. Below, we share some tips and tricks on how these Apple services can make your journey more convenient, seamless, and secure.

Apple Wallet holds your cards, memberships, digital keys, and, in some US states, your driver’s license. Here are some of the ways Apple Wallet can help you:

Organize Essentials: Keep payment cards, boarding passes, tickets, and more at your fingertips, guaranteeing that all your travel essentials are in one convenient place in Apple Wallet on your iPhone and/or Apple Watch.

Effortless City Transit: Apple offers Express Mode in several cities worldwide, including NYC, London, Boston, and more. Simply hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near the card reader to pay with Apple Pay or your transit card in Wallet—there is no need to wake or unlock your device.

Secure Payments: When you're on the go, Apple Pay ensures secure and seamless payments without the hassle of carrying around cash or cards or worrying about currency exchange. In addition, every time you use Apple Pay, it's like you're using a single-use virtual card, ensuring a fraudless experience.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With Apple Maps, you can always find your way, whether you’re visiting your hometown or a new holiday destination. These are some of the features available in Maps:

Find Your Way: Whether driving, walking, cycling, or riding transit, Maps can help you find your way with clear turn-by-turn directions and prompts on iPhone, Apple Watch, and seamlessly integrated CarPlay.

Explore Local Gems: Apple Maps helps you find local places to eat, shop, and explore with Guides in Maps during your travels. You can also save your favorite locations or create and share your own custom guides to help you plan or enhance your travels.

Offline Navigation: With iOS 17, Apple introduced offline navigation. With Apple Maps, you can rest assured when traveling in areas with limited cellular coverage. You can download an offline map, which provides turn-by-turn directions for driving, walking, and cycling and estimated arrival times.

City Exploration: Apple Maps offers Detailed City Experience, which features detailed road markings, trees, public transit routes, and custom-designed landmarks.

AR Walking: In Maps, Step-by-step walking directions in augmented reality can help you get around unfamiliar areas. Simply raise your iPhone to scan surrounding buildings, and Maps will show you easy-to-follow directions.

Wrap up

With these tips and tricks, Apple Maps and Apple Wallet can be great partners during your holiday travel. Below, BGR has a few more tips for using your iPhone.