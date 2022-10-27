Apple TV’s Siri will soon be able to recognize multiple voices in tvOS 16.2

Siri will finally get more intelligent on the Apple TV as it will soon recognize users’ voices thanks to the tvOS 16.2 update. Last week, the company unveiled a new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic. Although the company said features were coming to Siri “later this fall,” Apple didn’t specify which would launch with tvOS 16.1 or a later software update.

Thanks to Apple TV aficionado Sigmund Judge, we now know that the Recognise My Voice feature will be available when tvOS 16.2 is released by Apple. According to a screenshot he shared, here’s how Apple describes this feature.

Turn on Recognise My Voice Siri can recognise your vocie to switch profiles, play your music, or give personalised video recommendations.

As of tvOS 16.2 beta 1, the feature doesn’t seem fully functional but will be similar to what HomePod users already can experience. Apple says that “if your Apple TV is in your home or added to your home later, your Siri voice profile from your iPhone will be associated with your home so Siri can recognize your voice on this Apple TV and any current or future Siri-enabled devices in your home.”

As of now, it’s unclear what other features Apple will introduce with tvOS 16.2. With the current software version, the Cupertino company introduced several new features to its set-top box, such as:

Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that enables compatible accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms;

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that enables compatible accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms; Hey Siri support for AirPods: AirPods users can use the “Hey Siri” function when the earbuds are connected to the Apple TV;

AirPods users can use the “Hey Siri” function when the earbuds are connected to the Apple TV; Siri compact design: tvOS 16.1 also brings a new design for Siri, as the personal assistant gets a similar format to the iPadOS updated. It will appear on the right corner of the screen.

Here’s how Apple announced all the new features coming to the Apple TV:

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations. The more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen.

tvOS 16.2 Developer Beta 1 has joined the party. There’s always one that has to be fashionably late… pic.twitter.com/FTWRt20J6u — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 25, 2022

