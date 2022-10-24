tvOS 16.1 finally brings new features to Apple TV users, here’s why you should update now

Last week, Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K. Alongside the new set-top box, the company also unveiled some of the latest features coming to Apple’s smart home hub. Read on as we share all the new features that should make you update your Apple TV now.

There are three main features being made available with tvOS 16.1, which all users can update now.

Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that enables compatible accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms;

Here’s how Apple described these new features:

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations. The more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen.

Although Apple hasn’t announced it, tvOS 16 also brought the following features:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: This operating system finally supports Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller;

Users of the fourth-gen Apple TV and later can update to tvOS 16.1