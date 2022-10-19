Apple finally decided to announce some tvOS 16 features after new Apple TV 4K release

Yesterday, Apple released a new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip. But to most people’s surprise, the company finally decided to reveal some tvOS 16 features four months after the WWDC 2022 keynote. Although Apple is almost ready to release tvOS 16.1, it’s the first time the company has acknowledged the existence of this updated operating system. Here’s what to expect.

With tvOS 16, Apple didn’t say what the new features were, but we were able to gather some of them, such as:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: This operating system finally supports Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller;

HDR10+ support: Although Apple announced HDR10+ as if it was an exclusive feature of this new Apple TV 4K, it's also available with the previous model;

Apple Fitness+: With tvOS 16, at crucial moments in the workout, Intensity Metrics are called out and will appear on the screen for motivation. The intensities are Easy, Moderate, Hard, and All Out.

New Remote Control app: With iOS 16, when you open the Remote toggle from the Control Centre, Apple now opens an app so you can control your Apple TV.

Then, Apple shared through a press release that tvOS 16 will get even more features this fall:

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV experience with tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that will make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize each user’s voice, so they can easily access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations. The more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen.

Although Apple’s wording is a bit vague, tvOS 16.1 already brings this compact design of Siri. Here’s what else to expect from this operating system:

Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that enables compatible accessories to work together seamlessly across platforms.

Hey Siri support for AirPods: AirPods users can use the "Hey Siri" function when the earbuds are connected to the Apple TV.

AirPods users can use the “Hey Siri” function when the earbuds are connected to the Apple TV. Siri compact design: Siri will get a similar format to the iPadOS update with tvOS 16.1. It will appear on the right corner of the screen;