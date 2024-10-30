Apple teased a Final Cut Pro update that’ll make you forget all about Capcut

During its M4 Mac mini video announcement this week, Apple revealed an upcoming Final Cut Pro update that will finally make it perfect for everyday content creators. Among the updates that were shown off, Apple plans to add AI video effects and caption generation to its professional video editing tool.

In a section about the Mac mini improvements, Apple’s product manager Shloka Kini said: “If you’re upgrading from an Intel-based Mac mini, performance is up to 13 times faster with M4 for tasks like speech-to-text processing. So you can use AI to instantly apply video effects and generate captions for a ton of posts with the upcoming version of Final Cut Pro.”

With that, Final Cut Pro users will finally have an easier tool to transcribe the project’s audio automatically. Currently, there’s no easy way to add subtitles to a video. Users have to add captions on their own or use third-party apps.

This future update, on the other hand, lets users use “Transcribe to Captions” to add subtitles instantly. This will be especially useful since the popular video editor app Capcut recently blocked access to automatic captions for free users – and its subscription prices are very high.

Even though Final Cut Pro is paid software, editors can return to this all-in-one solution soon. For example, I usually edit videos on Apple’s editor and then export them to Capcut just to have an automatically transcribed caption.

When this software update becomes available, I can rest easy that Final Cut will be my only tool from beginning to end.

At this moment, it’s unclear when Apple will release this update and if it’s going to be available for the iPad version as well. However, it shouldn’t take long. With these new M4 Macs being released next Friday, I would assume Apple plans to release these features in the coming weeks.

BGR will let you know once a software update is available for Final Cut Pro and what it brings.