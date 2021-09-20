Apple still set to reveal AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro models in 2021

Apple announced a number of new products last week, from the iPhone 13 series to the Apple Watch Series 7. The California Streaming event even saw the debut of two new iPad models, which leaks had suggested would come later. That said, Apple is almost certainly not done announcing new devices in 2021. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted that Apple has at least two more launches in store for this year: AirPods 3 and MacBook Pro.

Apple: AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro in 2021?

Gurman believes that Apple will reveal new MacBook Pro models and third-generation AirPods before 2021 ends. This is consistent with many other leaks from reliable sources in recent months. Apple will likely host a second reveal event before the end of the year to showcase the products. As a reminder, there were three big Apple events in the fall of 2020: One in September, one in October, and one in November. This year, Apple seems to be leaning toward two events.

Last year was unique due to the pandemic. Apple was prepared to announce new Apple Watch and iPad models last September. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 wasn’t quite ready for primetime yet. That is why Apple waited another month to announce its new iPhone in October. Then, in November, Apple introduced its brand new M1 chip and the first devices that it would power.

Sources claim that Apple doesn’t have nearly as much to talk about in 2021. Therefore, it seems far more likely that Apple will stick with two events this year. The new MacBook Pro models are rumored to be the first laptops to feature Apple’s next-gen M1X chip. As for the AirPods 3, we expect the design to more closely align with that of the AirPods Pro.

Looking forward, Gurman expects a much busier 2022 from Apple. The company could unveil as many as three new Apple Watch models, a new iPhone 14 that finally loses the notch, refreshed Mac Pro and MacBook Air models with faster chips, AirPods Pro 2, and a new iPad Pro. We should also see Apple’s mixed-reality headset for the first time at some point next year.

“Also don’t ignore what else the company has cooking in its labs: an all-new home device that combines a HomePod with an Apple TV and FaceTime camera, Apple Watches with even more health sensors, a foldable iPhone and true AR glasses,” Gurman adds. “I wouldn’t start clamoring for any of these yet, though, as all of them are probably still between two and four years away.”