New MacBook Pro might be way more expensive than you think

The iMac isn’t the only Mac to get a significant refresh this year. The new MacBook Pro that will supposedly drop this fall will feature a significant redesign that fans should love. Rumors say MagSafe and old ports are going to make a triumphant return, fixing the worst things about the current redesign. The laptops will come in 14-inch and 16-inch flavors, and both will feature brand new mini-LED display tech. The best part about these 2021 MacBook Pro rumors concerns their power. Both notebooks should feature the M1X System-in-Chip (SoC), Apple’s next-gen custom processor for Macs. A new report says that’s exactly the case. But the bad news is that the new MacBook Pro’s price will reflect that extra power.

Apple introduced the M1 last November and used the SoC in four Macs and two iPad flavors. The 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, 2021 iMac, and 2021 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro run on the same M1 processor.

To see the M1 MacBook Air deliver the same performance as the M1 MacBook Pro was a great surprise. Reviewers noted the incredible M1 performance and its efficiency that turned the Air into a Pro-grade device. The M1 Air starts at $999, which is $300 cheaper than the most affordable M1 Pro.

According to a new leak, the new MacBook Pro’s starting price might not be as low as the 13-inch flavor.

New MacBook Pro price tag

A leaker named Dylan on Twitter said that both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature the same M1X SoC. That’s great news for anyone looking for the best possible performance out of their new MacBook Pro. Often, that meant buying the larger Intel-based model.

Just so that everyone understands, I am referring to the 16 and 14 inch pros both having the same M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

Having both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro deliver the same power is just what we expect from Apple now that it makes its own SoC for Macs. The M1X will let Apple differentiate the MacBook Pro line from the M1 Air.

But the same leaker said that buyers should expect a “notable increase in price” for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro over the 13-inch.

As it is right now, the M1 Pro comes in two variations. Both feature 13-inch displays and almost the same set of specs. The model that starts at $1,499 has a 512GB SSD, while the $1,299 laptop packs only half the storage. The Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399.

Apple might keep the M1 Pro in stock alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch models if the leaker is correct. It’s unclear whether the M1 Pros will see any discounts once the new MacBook Pros arrive. Also, it’s unclear how Apple will price the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops compared to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The latest rumors say that Apple will launch the M1X MacBook Pros by November, although there’s no firm release window for the new laptops.