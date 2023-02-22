Apple seems to be hinting new MacBook Air and Mac Pro models

Rumors about Apple readying new Macs for the first quarter aren’t new. While these releases could come in a spring event or press releases, the Cupertino firm could now have given the best hint regarding a new 15-inch MacBook Air and the upcoming Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

According to MacRumors, Apple has filed a new listing in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database, which could foreshadow the launch of new products. Although it doesn’t mention a specific gadget, it lists Bluetooth 5.3 support and references to a prior macOS-related listing, which led the publication to believe these products could be new MacBook Air and Mac Pro computers.

New MacBook Air and Mac Pro rumors

According to display analyst Ross Young, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air has started panel production this month, suggesting an “early April launch.” Besides the analyst, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already reported that this computer could see the light of day in a spring launch. In a previous edition of his Power On newsletter, he said the 15-inch MacBook Air might be the only “major saving grace” for the Mac lineup this year.

This device is expected to feature the same design as the 2022 counterpart, as Apple is unlikely to issue another significant redesign so soon. The laptop’s larger screen should accommodate users who need more screen real estate. Moreover, the laptop’s larger footprint means Apple can increase its battery size. Another new feature could be Bluetooth 5.3 support, which the 13-inch model doesn’t offer.

The Mac Pro, for example, is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor and the M2 Ultra chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.

Gurman believes the Mac Pro will launch alongside macOS 13.3 this spring.