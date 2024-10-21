Click to Skip Ad
Apple seeds tvOS 18.1 and visionOS 2.1 RC ahead of official release

Published Oct 21st, 2024 1:12PM EDT
tvOS 18.1
Image: Apple Inc.

After a few weeks of testing, Apple is finally releasing the RC versions of tvOS 18.1 and visionOS 2.1. So far, it’s unclear what are the changes the company is making to these software updates. Still, Apple has some announced features that have been delayed from the original releases of tvOS 18 and visionOS 2.

For example, we expected tvOS 18.1 to add the following features:

  • Robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri.
  • Screen savers: Movies and TV screen savers are yet to be added;
  • 21:9 support: When connecting your Apple TV to a projector, Apple will give you the option to watch content in this frame.

visionOS 2 also lacks one important feature, and visionOS 2.1 RC could add them:

  • Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side. 
visionOS 2.0 with new Mac Virtual DisplayImage source: Apple Inc.

In addition, a rumor expects Apple to add Apple Intelligence to Apple Vision Pro in 2025. With that, Apple’s spatial computer would be part of this AI platform, along with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Cupertino could potentially be waiting for Apple Intelligence to launch and get its best features before expanding to another software.

At this moment, we don’t know if the RC versions of tvOS 18.1 and visionOS 2.1 add any changes. Last Friday, Apple released another beta of visionOS before the RC on Monday.

If Apple adds new features to tvOS 18.1 or visionOS 2.1 in RC, we’ll make sure to update this article with the latest features. With these system major updates just released to all users, we can’t wait to see what else Apple has in store for them.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

