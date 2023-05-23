Apple releases WWDC 2023 schedule

Apple will kick off the WWDC 2023, its Worldwide Developers Conference, in less than two weeks. Besides the keynote, on June 5, Apple also unveiled the schedule of the Platforms State of the Union, the Apple Design Awards announcement, and how to access in-depth session videos about the latest software updates by the company.

Apple Keynote: Apple announced the keynote will take place on June 5 at 10 am PDT. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. The company invited some developers, media, and other guests to watch the pre-recorded keynote from Apple Park. The company will preview the following operating system updates:

Platform State of Union: It will occur on June 5 at 1:30 pm PDT. Developers will learn how to take their apps to the “next level” with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple Design Awards: On June 5 at 6:30 pm PDT, during the WWDC 2023, Apple will announce the Design Awards winners. The company says it will “recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community.” This year’s Apple Design Award winners will be unveiled via the Developer app and website.

In-depth sessions: From June 6-9, developers will be able to watch up to 175 in-depth session videos about the WWDC 2023 keynote announcements with the latest tools and technologies to give developers a chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps and games.

Activities: n addition to session videos and one-on-one labs, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week online in Slack to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other.