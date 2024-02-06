Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 1 to Vision Pro developers

Alongside several betas released today, Apple is seeding visionOS 1.1 beta to Vision Pro developers. This is the first main testing version of this spatial computer since it’s been released last Friday. At the moment, it’s unclear what changes the version brings, although it’s expected improvements to FaceTime’s personas.

Before the official release of Vision Pro, Apple had released visionOS 1.0.2, which fixes a WebKit issue. According to Apple, the device could be affected by maliciously crafted web content that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

During the beta testing of visionOS 1.0, Apple added important features to Apple Vision Pro, such as FaceTime’s Personas (which is still in beta), and essential apps such as the App Store, Mindfulness, and Testflight.

With visionOS beta 6, X user M1Astra was able to discover two onboarding videos highlighting a few Apple Vision Pro details. One of them shows how to interact with this spatial computer using your eyes and hands:

“Your eyes and hands are how you navigate Apple Vision Pro. You browse the system by looking, and it responds to your eyes. Simply look at an element and tap your fingers together to select it. It’s like a click on your Mac. To scroll, pinch your fingers together and gently flick. You can keep your hands where they’re comfortable, such as resting on your lap.”

In the other video, Apple teaches how to enroll your Persona using this spatial computer. With beta 4, we already detailed how your digital persona for FaceTime calls will work, but with a video, it’s so much easier to understand the enrollment process.

“To set up your Persona, you’ll remove Apple Vision Pro to capture your appearance. Take your time getting ready, and make sure nothing is covering your face. To start capturing, hold Apple Vision Pro at eye level. Keep arms and shoulders relaxed. Then, follow the instructions. Turn your head to the right, to the left, and tilt up and down. Then, you’ll capture your facial expressions. Smile with your mouth closed, smile showing your teeth, raise your eyebrows, and close your eyes. When you’re done, put Apple Vision Pro back on to see your Persona.”

BGR will let you know when we discover the new features available for the visionOS 1.1 beta and what Apple Vision Pro users can expect in the near future. That said, don’t forget to update your device to visionOS 1.0.2 if you haven’t already.