visionOS 1.0.2 available ahead of Apple Vision Pro release

With Apple Vision Pro sales starting this Friday, Apple has just released visionOS 1.0.2 to its upcoming users. With that, once your spatial computer arrives – or you buy it at the Apple Store – you’ll be required to update to this version.

visionOS 1.0.2 fixes a WebKit issue. According to Apple, the device could be affected by maliciously crafted web content that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

That said, after over seven months of beta testing, Apple decided not to seed a Release Candidate version of visionOS 1.0 and, instead, the company launched visionOS 1.0.1 so reviewers could try this device before it was out.

During the beta testing, Apple added important features to Apple Vision Pro, such as FaceTime’s Personas (which is still in beta), and essential apps such as the App Store, Mindfulness, and Testflight.

With visionOS beta 6, X user M1Astra was able to discover two onboarding videos highlighting a few Apple Vision Pro details. One of them shows how to interact with this spatial computer using your eyes and hands:

“Your eyes and hands are how you navigate Apple Vision Pro. You browse the system by looking, and it responds to your eyes. Simply look at an element and tap your fingers together to select it. It’s like a click on your Mac. To scroll, pinch your fingers together and gently flick. You can keep your hands where they’re comfortable, such as resting on your lap.”

In the other video, Apple teaches how to enroll your Persona using this spatial computer. With beta 4, we already detailed how your digital persona for FaceTime calls will work, but with a video, it’s so much easier to understand the enrollment process.

“To set up your Persona, you’ll remove Apple Vision Pro to capture your appearance. Take your time getting ready, and make sure nothing is covering your face. To start capturing, hold Apple Vision Pro at eye level. Keep arms and shoulders relaxed. Then, follow the instructions. Turn your head to the right, to the left, and tilt up and down. Then, you’ll capture your facial expressions. Smile with your mouth closed, smile showing your teeth, raise your eyebrows, and close your eyes. When you’re done, put Apple Vision Pro back on to see your Persona.”

With Apple Vision Pro just around the corner, BGR has published what experts are saying about this spatial computer. That said, don’t forget to update your device to visionOS 1.0.2 once you get your hands on it tomorrow.