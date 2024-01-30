Apple Vision Pro review roundup: Here’s what experts are saying

With Apple Vision Pro sales starting this Friday, February 2, some journalists and influencers got a chance to review this product before it’s officially out.

Apple put its first spatial computer under a veil of mystery, but finally, customers can understand a bit more of this product without the information being tailored by Cupertino.

The Verge, for example, highlights how heavy this device feels on your face: “Since you’ll mostly experience the Vision Pro in there, the most noticeable thing about the hardware after a while is that it’s just… heavy. You’re supposed to wear this thing on your face for long stretches of computer time, and depending on which band and light seal you use, the headset alone weighs between 600 and 650 grams. (…) Other big headsets like the Quest Pro (722 grams) have elaborate headbands to balance out their weight, but the Vision Pro just rests it all on the front.”

In its review, CNBC highlights how easy it is to use Apple Vision Pro, as it reminds the journalist of the first iPhone. “Navigation is easy once you get the hang of it. This reminds me a bit of the iPhone moment when Apple launched its multitouch display that changed how we interact with phones that had largely been navigated with a stylus, touchpad, or keyboard. (…) It’s incredibly accurate. You just look where you want to go and then tap your thumb and index finger to select a button or app.”

CNET talks about the Apple Vision Pro external battery, although it doesn’t specify much about it: “The battery cable to the Vision Pro is odd – it’s a locking, unique circular attachment that needs to be slotted in at an angle and then turned to lock in place. It’s to prevent losing power when using Vision Pro, but it also means you can’t use a regular USB-C cable to power up or charge the headset unless you route it through the Vision Pro’s large, heavy battery, which weighs about 0.75-pound. I just put the battery beside me, and sometimes tuck it in my pocket. The fabric-covered cord to the battery, which isn’t removable, is long enough to tuck nearby but not long enough to snake across a room.”

You can also read Apple Vision Pro reviews by The Wall Street Journal and Tom’s Guide.

Apple Vision Pro review, hands-on, and unboxing experiences on video

These are the Apple Vision Pro videos you can check out right now: