iOS 17.4 beta 2 now available with these 5 new features

Apple is now seeding iOS 17.4 beta 2 to developers as the company aims for a March release of this upcoming operating system update. There are several changes coming with iOS 17.4, including exclusive functions for European customers, by opening up iOS to third-party payments, app stores, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 17.4 beta 2.

First and foremost, all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of these five major iOS 17.4 features:

Gaming app changes: Streaming game apps will be available on the App Store globally, which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW, offering games inside their own apps.

Messaging with Siri: Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Podcasts Transcripts: The Podcasts app now offers transcripts for every podcast episode.

New emojis: Over 100 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here.

Stolen Device Protection changes: Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Besides these new features, Apple has also updated the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps by renaming the Listen Now tab to Home.

Now, for European users, iOS 17.4 beta 2 is adding some important changes, such as:

Marketplaces – or alternative app stores: App developers in the EU can choose to offer their apps in alternative app stores as long as they meet Apple’s criteria for customer experience, support, and fraud prevention, among other changes.

Notarization for iOS apps: A baseline review that applies to all apps, regardless of their distribution channel, focused on platform integrity and protecting users. Notarization involves a combination of automated checks and human review.

Default browser options: EU users can choose a new default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers on iOS devices just after they update to iOS 17.4.

NFC third-party access: Banks and third-party payment services can be offered for European iPhones.

More access: Developers can ask for additional hardware and software features for Apple.

BGR will let you know if we find anything different in this beta.