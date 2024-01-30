Apple seeds new iOS 17.4 beta 1 build with iPhone sideloading and more

Last week, Apple released the iOS 17.4 beta 1 build. Now, a week after this version, the company is seeding a second version of the same beta, which means Cupertino might have corrected something important or is at least releasing the first sideloading changes focused on European users.

For them, Apple is adding these changes:

Marketplaces – or alternative app stores : App developers in the EU can choose to offer their apps in alternative app stores as long as they meet Apple’s criteria for customer experience, support, and fraud prevention, among other changes.

: App developers in the EU can choose to offer their apps in alternative app stores as long as they meet Apple’s criteria for customer experience, support, and fraud prevention, among other changes. Notarization for iOS apps : A baseline review that applies to all apps, regardless of their distribution channel, focused on platform integrity and protecting users. Notarization involves a combination of automated checks and human review.

: A baseline review that applies to all apps, regardless of their distribution channel, focused on platform integrity and protecting users. Notarization involves a combination of automated checks and human review. Default browser options: EU users can choose a new default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers on iOS devices just after they update to iOS 17.4.

EU users can choose a new default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers on iOS devices just after they update to iOS 17.4. NFC third-party access: Banks and third-party payment services can be offered for European iPhones.

Banks and third-party payment services can be offered for European iPhones. More access: Developers can ask for additional hardware and software features for Apple.

In addition to that, iOS 17.4 beta 1 brings the following changes:

Gaming app changes: Streaming game apps will be available on the App Store globally, which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW, offering games inside their own apps.

Messaging with Siri: Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Home tab: Apple Music and Podcasts’ Listen Now tab is now called Home.

Podcasts Transcripts: The Podcasts app now offers transcripts for every podcast episode.

New emojis: Over 100 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here.

Stolen Device Protection changes: Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations.

Yesterday, Apple finally seeded the first betas of macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. BGR will let you know once the testing cycle goes on.