Apple might give you another reason to choose the regular iPhone 15 this year

Four months ago, Apple released the iPhone 14 series. While the Pro models brought a new design and exclusive features, the regular iPhone 14 looks like the same iPhone 13 but with slight improvements.

Now, a note shared by Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research (via 9to5Mac) shows that Apple has learned from the poor iPhone 14 sales and will include new features to the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. One of them is a new 48MP main sensor:

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are now expected to have a three-stacked sensor with a 48-megapixel wide lens. Currently, the 48-megapixel camera is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the midrange iPhone 15 models still won’t have a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.

Pu also claims that the regular models will have a USB-C port instead of Lightning. In addition, the same A16 Bionic chip of the iPhone 14 Pro will power these devices. Since the current regular iPhone 14 line uses the 2021 A15 Bionic, at least we can say there will be a proper processor upgrade.

Here are other features expected for the regular iPhone 15 models

Apart from the new camera lens, the regular iPhone 15 models will finally be redesigned with the Dynamic Island cutout. Although analysts don’t believe Apple will bring ProMotion or Always-On display technologies, these new phones will at least look different from past iterations.

In addition to that, the iPhone 15 is reportedly going to cost less than the current regular iPhone 14 series. One of the reasons for the failure of the iPhone 14 Plus sale is due to its high price point – it costs $100 less than the iPhone 14 Pro.

If Apple can bring all of these new features for a new price – $699 for the iPhone 15 and $799 for the Plus variant –the new models will indeed look more enticing for users planning to upgrade.

This is what we know so far about the next generation of iPhones. BGR will report back once we hear more.