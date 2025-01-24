Apple may have finally found a way to fix Siri and Apple Intelligence

With the iOS 18.3 release just around the corner, it won’t take long before we get the long-awaited Siri overhaul expected with iOS 18.4. However, with Apple Intelligence not being as useful as users might wish for and Siri still being Siri, Apple is in a bad place with its AI efforts.

This is why the company has apparently enlisted its veteran software executive to help fix Apple Intelligence and Siri. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Kim Vorrath, a vice president in charge of program movement who previously worked on Vision Pro and iPhone software, was moved to Apple’s AI and machine learning division. Gurman says she’ll be a top deputy to AI chief John Giannandrea.

The journalist writes: “The move helps bolster a team that’s racing to make Apple a leader in AI — an area where it’s fallen behind technology peers. The company has struggled to match the capabilities of OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. And its Apple Intelligence platform has suffered from a slow and bumpy rollout.”

The journalist says this executive is known for “managing the development of tough software projects,” while she can also “put procedures in place that can catch and fix bugs.”

Since the company is still struggling with the Apple Intelligence kick-off, it makes sense if the executive can fix these two platforms’ biggest flaws. Over the past few years, BGR has covered several stories highlighting the complexity behind Siri and why it might never catch up with other AI assistants.

While the company plans to revamp the personal assistant in late iOS 19 development, Siri still has a long way to go before it can offer the useful features ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI chatbots offer.

That said, Gurman believes this executive change highlights how Apple now prioritizes AI over its Vision Pro device, previously seen as the “biggest challenge within the company.”

BGR will let you know as Apple keeps improving Siri and Apple Intelligence.