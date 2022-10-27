Apple launches iCloud web beta with interface redesign

There’s a new iCloud web interface for users to try out as beta testing. When accessing icloud.com, Apple invites its customers to try a new “iCloud that’s coming soon.” Here’s what you need to know about this updated web experience.

This beta version of iCloud web offers a more customizable design with a tile-based interface that shows your iCloud subscription and several apps that can be customized. From scratch, users will see the following:

iCloud subscription

Photos app with recent photos;

Mail with recent messages;

iCloud Drive with latest files;

A tile with all the apps available with beta iCloud web;

Notes app with the recent notes

Button to customize Home Page

The new beta iCloud web interface offers quick access to Find My, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Pages, Numbers, and Keynotes, in addition to the ability to manage your iCloud account settings.

Apple also shows comprehensive information about your iCloud usage, what kind of plan you’re subscribed to, and allows you to recover deleted data.

As of now, it’s unclear when Apple will be releasing this new design interface to all users, but having the ability for all users to try it out now show that it’s probably going to be sooner rather than later.

Last but not least, it’s interesting to note that apart from this revamp, Apple still hasn’t included the ability to track the AirTag item tracker through the Find My web application. Currently, users can only check for devices and not items. It’s also unclear when Apple will update Find My, even though, AirTags are almost two years old.

You can check the beta iCloud web page by accessing icloud.com or beta.icloud.com.

More Apple coverage: iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update