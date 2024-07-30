Click to Skip Ad
Apple expands Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone to Japan

By
Published Jul 30th, 2024 11:31AM EDT
Emergency SOS via Satellite Japan
Image: Apple Inc.

Introduced alongside the iPhone 14, Apple is now expanding Emergency SOS via satellite feature to Japan. Japanese iPhone owners will now be able to make emergency calls even when they don’t have a cell signal or Wi-Fi networks nearby.

As long as you have an iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or newer, you’ll be able to share your location with friends and family by using the Find My app and share your location via satellite.

Apple says the service is available free of charge for two years from the time of activation of a new iPhone. The company states that since its announcement in 2022, Emergency SOS via satellite has already helped save lives in 16 countries where it’s provided.

Alongside Japan, this feature is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Apple explains that it worked closely with experts to make sure Emergency SOS via satellite can actually be helpful. Here’s how the company describes it:

Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple-trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf.”

More recently, Apple announced that users will be able to send Messages with Satellite once iOS 18 is released. Below, you can learn more about this upcoming feature.

