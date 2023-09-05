Apple Event goes up on YouTube ahead of iPhone 15 announcement next week

A week prior to the iPhone 15 event, Apple added the live stream link on YouTube to this keynote. With that, anyone can set a reminder on the platform for the September 12 event, which is happening at 9 a.m. E.T.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Wonderlust event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Like last year, this Apple event will have a hybrid approach, where journalists and other personalities can watch a pre-recorded event at Apple Park while having a hands-on area after the keynote. As expected, this Apple event will highlight the iPhone 15, which should come in four sizes.

Apple is said to be adding the Dynamic Island cutout to them all. While the regular models will get the A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera sensor, the Pro versions are expected to be packed with the A17 Bionic chip, ultra-thin bezels, a periscope lens for the Pro Max, and a battery size increase. Apple is also planning to switch the Lightning port to USB-C and the mute switch to an Action Button.

n addition to the iPhone 15, this Apple event should unveil a new Apple Watch Series 9. Apple is said to bring a new S9 processor to make this device faster. You should expect 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel options. Most new features will be software-related with watchOS 10, as no new sensors are expected. We have a roundup of everything we expect about this device, including new colors.

The keynote could also introduce a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Although rumors were about a microLED transition a few years from now, it seems the Apple Watch Ultra will bring yearly updates.

The Cupertino firm will likely add the S9 chip to the Apple Watch Ultra in this Apple event. Reports show Apple is also switching some metal parts of this wearable to 3D printing, although it is unclear what the benefits of this change are. A new color could also be announced during this September event.

Below, you can find everything we expect from Apple during this iPhone 15 event and the live stream link.