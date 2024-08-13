AI-focused Opera One browser comes to iPhone

Following the aesthetics of the Opera One desktop browser, Opera is now releasing its AI-focused web browser on the iPhone. In a market dominated by Google Chrome with thin slices for other browsers like Safari, the company thinks this is the perfect moment to lure users to a new experience.

“Our research shows mobile phone users are six times more likely to be happy than not after switching away from their system’s default browser, ” said Jona Bolin, Product Manager at Opera. “So with Opera One for iOS, we want to further raise the bar and deliver a better browsing experience versus what users will find pre-installed.”

What sets Opera One apart is the new AI-powered browsing experience. According to the company, it features Aria, a free, unlimited built-in browser AI that provides updated web results and can assist users in a range of tasks such as information retrieval, text or code generation, and product inquiries.

Opera says Aria is regularly updated to incorporate new capabilities. It currently features voice input and image generation using Google’s Imagen2 image generation model.

Opera One for iOS also revamps the search functionality as when the user starts typing the query, new search suggestions provide the completion of a word or the best match for the next word. This makes searching more productive with fewer taps.

With these features, Opera believes Opera One offers intuitive browse navigation. The Bottom Search bar makes it easy for users to manipulate their devices with one hand. However, users can opt between this option, a Standard Navigation, or Fast Action Button modes.

Lastly, Opera offers a built-in ad blocker and a free VPN to give users a more private and unique browsing experience.

Opera One for iOS is currently available on the App Store and free to all users.