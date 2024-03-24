7 AI features that are already hiding on your iPhone

Apple’s upcoming software update iOS 18 is expected to be full of AI features for iPhone users. Still, it doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of artificial intelligence on your device right now. As long as you have bought an iPhone in the past five years and are running the latest software, which is iOS 17, you’re good to go.

It’s important to note that Apple has only recently started referring to its machine learning features as AI. Previously, the company would use other terms.

With that said, here are seven AI features available on your iPhone right now:

Cinematic video editing

Image source: Apple

Introduced with the iPhone 13, Cinematic mode is one of the best recording features available on the latest iPhones. What makes this technology so impressive is that it can automatically detect subjects and change focus depending on the action. More impressively, iPhone users can edit the focus subject after shooting a video. This is a combination of hardware, software, and, of course, AI.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Built-in Portrait Mode

Another AI feature available on your iPhone is a built-in Portrait Mode. This isn’t the feature available on iPhone 7 Plus or later, but the exclusive iPhone 15 feature that can capture portraits once it identifies a subject or if you tap to lock a subject.

This is one of the nicest features I’ve been using daily with my iPhone – and the best part is that I don’t need to think about it.

Clone your voice

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

If you’re not convinced by these AI features, maybe you should try something more futuristic. With iOS 17, Apple introduced Personal Voice. This accessibility feature requires you to read randomized prompts to record your voice for 15 minutes. Once it finishes, it uses machine learning to replicate your voice with any prompt. Check out our guide on how to record your Personal Voice here.

Live Text: Copy text from images

With iOS 15, Apple introduced Live Text. Over the years, this feature has only improved. Whether you have an image in your gallery or use your iPhone camera, you can use Live Text to convert the price of a product to your currency, copy an address and paste it into iMessage, translate a sign in the real world, and so on.

Create stickers from a photo

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

One of my favorite iOS features is the ability to create stickers using one of your own photos – and the iPhone does that beautifully. Just press and hold the subject of the image, and Apple will automatically cut it out of the image for you. You can save it or share it. If you want to know more, check out all of our tips and tricks here.

App Library and Spotlight

Every time you open the App Library or Spotlight, your iPhone offers up a series of iOS app suggestions. These are not random at all. In fact, Apple uses on-device AI to identify the apps you use the most during each period of the day.

In addition, Spotlight can easily remind you of a birthday, have a clipboard ready to search, ask if you want to make a search about the artist you’re listening to, and so much more.

Wrap up

These are all AI features available on the iPhone that most of us likely take for granted. Although Apple will go deeper with iOS 18, you shouldn’t worry about lagging behind. That said, these are just a few of the many AI abilities your iPhone features.