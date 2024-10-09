6 features coming to iOS 18.1 besides Apple Intelligence

iOS 18.1 will soon Apple Intelligence features to the latest iPhones. While iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users can’t wait to try these new features, millions of users with older iPhones won’t get these AI features. Still, iOS 18.1 has more in store than just AI.

Here are six more exciting iOS 18.1 features coming to your iPhone:

Record calls: iOS 18.1 will allow you to record calls. While transcribing and summarizing them will be exclusive to Apple Intelligence-compatible devices, everyone will be able to record calls.

Sleep Apnea Detection: iOS 18.1 and watchOS 11.1 are expected to include sleep apnea detection. This feature requires an Apple Watch Series 9 or newer. However, you won’t need one of the newest iPhone models. That said, you need to be in a region where this feature has already been approved by the government.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Control Center tweaks: After revamping the Control Center with iOS 18, Apple is adding even more new features with iOS 18.1. For example, all the connectivity toggles are now available standalone, so you can ditch Apple’s built-in option for your own solution. There are also new widgets for Apple’s own apps.

RCS support expansion: While the final list remains unclear, Apple has once again expanded RCS support to more carriers worldwide.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iPhone Mirroring Drag and Drop: With iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple will add the ability to drag and drop items from the Mac to the iPhone and vice versa while using iPhone Mirroring. This feature was delayed from the original software launches.

Share Apple Music songs to TikTok: With the latest iOS 18.1 beta, Apple is adding the ability to share Apple Music songs to TikTok.

Wrap up

These are six features coming with iOS 18.1 that will be available to all iPhone users, including those without an Apple Intelligence-compatible device. Below, you can learn more about AI features that are coming soon.