5 exciting new iPhone 16 features that Apple didn’t reveal during the launch event

The iPhone 16 will be released next week. With built-in Apple Intelligence, this lineup offers Apple’s best iPhones to date. While the company revealed several new features coming to the iPhone 16, Cupertino left behind some other cool details during its keynote.

Below, we have gathered some of the most interesting features coming to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 models are lighter: Apple already made the iPhone 15 lineup lighter than its predecessor, especially the Pro models, thanks to the switch from a stainless steel finish to titanium. In 2024, the company was able to make the regular iPhone models slightly lighter than their predecessors. The Pro versions are slightly heavier. However, Apple made them bigger with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, so the difference should be barely noticeable.

Wi-Fi 7: At the end of the iPhone 16 Pro announcement, Apple revealed that the new iPhone features the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, up from Wi-Fi 6e. This new standard offers faster download speeds and more stability if you have a modem that supports it. This means you can download and upload data faster on your shiny new iPhone.

QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision: Apple upgraded QuickTake from 1080p to 4K. This feature allows users to shoot video without switching out of the default photo mode, and it’s a win to make that perfect shot into a beautiful video.

Hidden mmWave antenna: Even though mmWave 5G is still only available in the US, Apple was able to hide the antenna on the iPhone 16 Pro models and replace that area with the new Camera Control button. Interestingly, the company finally ditched the red antenna circle on LTE Apple Watch models as well.

Charging through MagSafe is faster than cable: The iPhone 16 phones brought a big upgrade for wireless charging. The new speeds are 20W, 25W, and 15W. The wired charging remains identical to previous generations at 20W. Wireless charging speeds increase to 25W for MagSafe chargers and 15W for Qi2 chargers. To take advantage of these speeds, you need a 30W (or higher) power adapter and a new MagSafe charger. As for Qi2 speeds, you need wireless chargers that support the new standard. Apple says that 25W MagSafe charging will get you a 50% charge in just 30 minutes, matching the speed of 20W wired charging.

Wrap up

These are five features that Apple didn’t discuss during the iPhone 16 event and that I think are going to improve people’s everyday lives and tasks.