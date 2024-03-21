4 OLED iPad Pro features that are pretty much confirmed

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. As we can’t wait with excitement for this upcoming tablet, there are a few functions that are almost confirmed that this iPad will have. In this article, we’ll go through the features we can pretty much guarantee will be available when this OLED iPad Pro launches.

The 2024 iPad Pro will have an OLED display

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

By far, this is the most obvious feature coming with the 2024 iPad Pro. Rumors about the OLED display change have existed for at least a year. BGR repeatedly reported that Apple is readying this upgrade. With that, Apple will ditch LCD and miniLED displays for OLED.

The OLED iPad Pro is also expected to be brighter and improve color accuracy while making this device thinner since OLED needs fewer panels than miniLED and LCD. Most recently, a rumor suggested Apple could offer a nano-texture-like option for this iPad, but we can’t say this will happen for sure.

Landscape front-facing camera

Another almost confirmed feature is Apple changing the front-facing camera position. While the iPad always had the FaceTime camera on the top of the tablet when facing it vertically, the company plans to switch to a landscape orientation.

This change was first added to the iPad 10 in 2022. Now, it has been discovered with iOS 17.4 code that Apple is working on the OLED iPad Pro with a landscape Face ID camera. Beta files suggested exactly that, as the setup process has been rewritten: “Face ID needs to be in the landscape to learn how to recognize you,” says a new system string. “During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in the landscape with the camera at the top of the screen. Once setup is complete, Face ID works in portrait and landscape,” another message reads.

M3 will power the next iPad Pro

Since the 2022 iPad Pro features the M2 chip, it’s safe to assume that Apple will add the M3 processor. With the transition to Apple Silicon chips for the Mac, Apple has added all entry-level processors for the iPad Pro, as it featured the M1 chip and then the M2. With that, it’s only natural that the M3 processor will be the next.

As no other rumor suggested Apple could add an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip to this iPad instead, the M3 will likely power it, as this processor is powering the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac. With this new chip, the iPad Pro will add new GPU capabilities, such as hardware ray-tracing. The M3 processor also features Dynamic Caching and Mesh Shading for games.

Accessories revamp

With the OLED iPad Pro announcement, we can expect new accessories. Although we don’t know much about them, we have a few hints that make these updates very exciting. For the Magic Keyboard, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman expects it to look even more like a laptop.

For the Apple Pencil, a report expects Apple to enable the Find My feature. Although it’s unclear if it will work like an AirTag or MagSafe Wallet, it will be easier to discover if the Pencil was left behind.

Wrap up

These are four of the OLED iPad Pro features that are pretty much confirmed to land with this device. Still, there’s so much more we heard about this product. Below, you can discover all the rumors about it.