Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 AirPods Pro 2 Google Gemini Apple Vision Pro Review iPhone 16 macOS 14 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Tablets

This new iPad Pro leak makes me even more excited about Apple’s best tablet

By
Published Mar 20th, 2024 10:47AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro Display
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

With the OLED iPad Pro expected to be announced in the next week, the latest leak about this tablet makes me even more excited. According to Weibo user Instant Digital, who has a great track record with hardware Apple leaks, Cupertino is planning a Nano Texture-like glass surface for the display panel in the upcoming iPad Pro.

With that, Apple would offer both glossy and matte finishes for the iPad Pro. The leaker says that this might actually be an option for the iPad Air, too, although they’re not sure. Either way, this could be a major upgrade for iPad Pro users.

Matte screen protectors are very popular for iPads since they improve drawing and writing with an Apple Pencil. In addition, this nano-texture glass would also have a blue-light blocking technology to help protect the eyes while also reducing reflection.

Interestingly, this would be the first time Apple offers a matte display for the iPad Pro. If this leak is accurate, Cupertino will expand its nano-texture technology from its Pro Display XDR and Studio Display products to its tablets for the first time.

Still, this means a product expected to cost a lot could be even more expensive. The Nano-Texture feature costs $300 extra for the Studio Display, while the Pro Display XDR is offered for $1,000 more.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Apple would charge less than $200 more to add a matte display for the iPad Pro. Previous rumors already suggest that OLED technology will increase the starting point of this tablet, so at least we hope Apple will increase storage and RAM capacity so this table doesn’t get more expensive than a MacBook without being a better working solution.

We’re counting the days for the OLED iPad Pro to be released, and this leak only makes us look forward to the iPad launch. Below, you can learn more about all the rumors about it.

Don’t Miss: iPad Pro 2024: Release date, OLED, price, features, & everything we know

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News