This new iPad Pro leak makes me even more excited about Apple’s best tablet

With the OLED iPad Pro expected to be announced in the next week, the latest leak about this tablet makes me even more excited. According to Weibo user Instant Digital, who has a great track record with hardware Apple leaks, Cupertino is planning a Nano Texture-like glass surface for the display panel in the upcoming iPad Pro.

With that, Apple would offer both glossy and matte finishes for the iPad Pro. The leaker says that this might actually be an option for the iPad Air, too, although they’re not sure. Either way, this could be a major upgrade for iPad Pro users.

Matte screen protectors are very popular for iPads since they improve drawing and writing with an Apple Pencil. In addition, this nano-texture glass would also have a blue-light blocking technology to help protect the eyes while also reducing reflection.

Interestingly, this would be the first time Apple offers a matte display for the iPad Pro. If this leak is accurate, Cupertino will expand its nano-texture technology from its Pro Display XDR and Studio Display products to its tablets for the first time.

Still, this means a product expected to cost a lot could be even more expensive. The Nano-Texture feature costs $300 extra for the Studio Display, while the Pro Display XDR is offered for $1,000 more.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Apple would charge less than $200 more to add a matte display for the iPad Pro. Previous rumors already suggest that OLED technology will increase the starting point of this tablet, so at least we hope Apple will increase storage and RAM capacity so this table doesn’t get more expensive than a MacBook without being a better working solution.

We’re counting the days for the OLED iPad Pro to be released, and this leak only makes us look forward to the iPad launch. Below, you can learn more about all the rumors about it.