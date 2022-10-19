2024 iPad Pro still on track for OLED display in both sizes

Apple just released the M2 iPad Pro, but there are already fresh rumors regarding its next iteration, which should be available in 2024. According to the latest analysis, the next iPad Pro will ditch the miniLED and LCD options for an OLED display.

The information comes from DSCC‘s Ross Young. The analyst was the first to predict that the just introduced iPad Pro models would remain with LCD and miniLED displays instead of the two versions switching to miniLED.

Now, according to him, both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will have an OLED display in 2024. A few months ago, I asked Young what took Apple so long to switch to OLED, in which he said that “costs are falling.” The analyst believes not only will the performance of OLED panels improve in the next few years thanks to tandem stacks and phosphorescent blue emitters, but costs will also fall from larger fabs.

The Elec, for example, says Apple is slowly transitioning through four types of display technology for its products. It started with IPS LCD, then IPS LCD with miniLED backlighting (available with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 14- and 16-inches MacBook Pro), and, shortly, OLED.

The report says 2024 is when people should expect an OLED iPad Pro and 2026 an OLED MacBook Pro.

After this transition, Apple will finally switch to microLED:

Despite the similarity in name to miniLED, this is a completely different technology. It’s effectively a much more sophisticated version of OLED. It’s brighter, more power-efficient and doesn’t suffer from burn-in. Apple’s interest in microLED dates back to at least 2014, and while there have been some signs of progress, this tech is still at a very early stage of development. As with OLED, it’s likely to come first to the Apple Watch, then iPhone, iPad and Macs, in that order.

While we wait a couple of years more for this change, you can currently pre-order the M2 iPad Pro. It offers similar specs to the latest generation but a more powerful processor.