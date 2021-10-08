Buy a $55 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don’t have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That’s especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn’t be your responsibility in the first place. That’s right, you’re forced to pay for dozens or even hundreds of channels that you never watch and never will. Imagine half your monthly cell phone bill was due to the high cost of calls to Papua New Guinea. And you have to pay despite the fact that you don’t make any calls to Papua New Guinea yourself. Would that be fair? It goes without saying that cable companies are missing out on so much money due to cord-cutting. So the last thing they want is for us to reveal an easy way to save more on your bill. That’s not going to stop us though, so get ready to save money on internet service thanks to one simple $59 purchase at Amazon.

You save money on internet when you buy a cable modem

Are you using a cable modem that you got from your internet service provider? If so, you’re probably paying a monthly rental fee for that modem.

You might not even realize it, but take a look at your most recent bill. When you do, you’ll probably see an $8 or $10 charge on there for the modem. That monthly fee adds up to either $96 or $120 each year that you’re spending unnecessarily. Why? Because cable companies are now required to let you use your own cable modem. And once you buy a cable modem, that monthly rental fee will disappear from your bill as soon as you send your old modem back to your cable company.

As far as which modem you should choose, there are a bunch of popular options out there that work with every single major cable internet provider like Comcast/Xfinity, Charter/Time Warner Cable/Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, and more. People who are looking to spend as little as possible should check out the Motorola MB7420 cable modem. It’s a best-seller that’s down to just $55 right now at Amazon thanks to a discount and a clippable coupon. It supports data speeds up to 686Mbps and is recommended for people with data speed tiers up to 300Mbps.

Alternative cable modems with faster speeds

Anyone out there who wants something faster will find the 2Gbps ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 on sale for under $140. Then there’s the Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router with gigabit internet support, which is perfect for anyone looking for a model that has built-in Wi-Fi as well. This way, you won’t need to use a separate wireless router if you don’t want to. Motorola’s MG770 retails for $200. But it’s on sale right now for $169.98 thanks to a discount and a coupon you can clip.

Each and every one of these cable modems will eventually pay for itself since you’ll eliminate that monthly modem rental fee and save money on internet service. With that in mind… why on Earth wouldn’t you get one?!

Motorola MB7420 – $55.09 (reg. $70)

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 – $138.99 (reg. $200)

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 cable modem List Price: $169.99 Price: $137.99 You Save: $32.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Motorola MG7700 & Wi-Fi router – $169.98 (reg. $200)

Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router List Price: $199.99 Price: $169.98 You Save: $30.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

