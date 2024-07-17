Netflix and chill with these perfect Prime Day deals

Everyone loves Prime Day, but it can also be pretty stressful. If you’re shopping for a new TV or laptop, you probably spend hours scouring Amazon to find the best possible deal. BGR’s massive roundup of the best Prime Day deals will certainly help, but Amazon’s big sale is about more than just gadgets and gizmos.

Once you’re done loading up on all the electronics and kitchen appliances you need, we have another idea: take advantage of Prime Day 2024 to score deals that’ll help you… score. There are some awesome deals this year on products for the next time you Netflix and chill, and we’re going to highlight all of our favorite ones. Also, don’t miss our guides on the best Netflix Prime Day deals and the best Apple TV+ Prime Day deals.

Start with a new TV or laptop

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Electronics like TVs and laptops obviously aren’t the focus of this big Prime Day roundup. Still, plenty of Netflix and chill meetups actually do start with Netflix. Check out our guide on what’s new on Netflix, and you’ll see that there are so many good movies and shows to help get that special someone over to your place.

Or, if you don’t want to pay for Netflix just to Netflix and chill, you can use these free streaming apps instead. That way, you’ll have more money to spend on a new TV or laptop. The last thing you want to do is invite someone over and then start watching a movie on a busted old Chromebook from 2019.

Here are some of our favorite Prime Day TV deals for anyone looking to upgrade their television:

If you’re shopping for a new laptop instead, these are some of our favorite models that are discounted for Prime Day 2024:

Netflix and chill doesn’t have to mean Netflix

Image source: Paramount+

I canceled Netflix last year because I was sick of paying more and more money for movies and TV shows that kept getting worse. If you’re like me, there’s a killer offer for Prime Day that you should definitely check out.

Until the end of the day on July 17, Amazon is offering a promotion that scores you two months of select Prime Video Channels for just $0.99. That’s crazy! Check out just a few of the channels that are included in this deal:

Paramount+ with Showtime (Ad-free)

MGM+

AMC+ Ad-free

STARZ

Britbox

Cinemax

Crunchyroll Fan

Acorn TV

Here’s the promo page to get this deal.

Good music is everything

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Whether or not you take advantage of Prime Day deals to upgrade your TV, you should still consider upgrading your sound system. After all, the right music doesn’t go nearly as far to set the mood if you’re playing it on crummy speakers or, heaven forbid, your smartphone speaker.

Below, you’ll find some great Prime Day deals on soundbars and surround sound systems. Also, don’t miss Amazon’s promo that gets you up to 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited!

Set the mood, my dude

Image source: Daria Minaeva/Adobe

If you want to get from Netflixing to chilling as quickly as possible, you’ll definitely want to set the mood with some candles. Good news: the Prime Day deals below will get you some seriously sultry scents on the cheap.

Pop open a bottle in style

Image source: Paksh/Amazon

You’ve got a great movie cued up on your new TV. You have the perfect music ready to go on your new soundbar. You lit a candle so your home smells great. Now, it’s time to step things up.

Hopefully, you’ve spent some time picking out a nice wine for the occasion. Make sure you have the right accessories to go with it. If you try to serve up a nice red in a plastic Solo cup, I will reach through this monitor and smack you.

Check out these Prime Day deals instead:

Skip the Netflix and get straight to the chill

Image source: Vitamix

Some people want to skip the Netflix and get straight to the chill. If that’s you, forget the wine and break out the blender. After all, there’s nothing more chill than mixing up some delicious frozen cocktails for you and your guest to enjoy.

We’re big fans of Vitamix blenders here at BGR, and Vitamix has some great deals going for 2024. Here are the best ones:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and energized

Image source: Red Bull

It’s so important to stay hydrated, folks. Also, the last thing you want to do is pull a muscle or run out of gas. Check out these Prime Day deals on energy drinks and sports drinks so you can stock up before you Netflix and chill.

Comfort is key

Image source: Jacob Lund/Adobe

Bedding is a big deal, boys and girls. The last thing you want when you Netflix and chill is for that special someone to hop into your bed with lumpy pillows and sheets made of sandpaper.

Do better with these Prime Day deals: