Best Prime Day deals for Apple TV+, the top streaming service of 2024

As recently as a few short years ago, Apple TV+ pretty much had Ted Lasso and that was it. Now, in 2024, the tide has really turned and Apple’s streaming service has quickly become the best in the business. In terms of its ratio of quality releases to duds, there’s no question that Apple TV+ beats every other service, including Netflix. And for Prime Day 2024, there are a bunch of great Prime Day deals out there to help you take your TV+ streaming to the next level.

If you’re not already a subscriber, make sure you sign up for a free trial of Apple TV+ so you can see what you’re missing. From TV+ classics like Ted Lasso and Coda to phenomenal newer releases like Sugar, Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Severance, there’s so much great content waiting for you.

Apple TV is the best way to watch Apple TV+

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It should probably go without saying that the Apple TV 4K box is the best way to watch TV+. You get an awesome interface that looks like like your iPhone and iPad. Plus, you get access to tons of the same apps on tvOS as you do on iOS or iPadOS.

The problem, however, is that the Apple TV 4K isn’t on sale for Prime Day 2024.

Thankfully, you might be able to score a discount on an Apple TV 4K box from another retailer like Best Buy, which is running a rival sale to compete with Prime Day. And even if you catch a discount, you can still score 3 free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase.

Here are the links to keep an eye on if you want to buy a new Apple TV 4K:

Streaming on the go? Pick up a discounted iPad

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple’s iPad tablet lineup is awesome for streaming TV+, obviously. The TV+ app comes preinstalled on every model, so it’s super easy to log in and start streaming. But Apple’s iPad lineup also has some of the best displays in the world.

For Prime Day 2024, several different iPad models are on sale at the lowest prices ever. That includes the iPad 10th-Gen starting at $299 and the iPad mini for just $379.

Roku devices and Fire TV Sticks also work

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you want to spend WAY less money on a streaming device that works with Apple TV+, there are plenty of good options. The most popular ones are from Roku and Amazon, of course, but Google’s Chromecast devices work too.

Here at BGR, we have a few favorites that are on sale during Prime Day 2024. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $29.99, and the Roku Express is only $17.99 if you don’t care about 4K. Or, if you want a device that’s basically a combination of a Fire TV Stick 4K and an Echo Dot, check out the Fire TV Cube while it’s down to the best price of the year.

Every major smart TV platform supports TV+, too

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

So many people look to upgrade their TVs during Prime Day. Needless to say, that’s a fantastic idea since so many models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year.

Thankfully, every major smart TV platform these days supports Apple TV+. That includes options from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. Plus, there are plenty of cheaper TV deals available this year.

Check out some of our favorite Prime Day TV deals down below.

Apple TV+ Prime Day deals to help you snack, relax, and more

Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe

In addition to all those great Prime Day deals on TVs, iPads, streaming sticks, and more, there are also some Prime Day sales to help you relax and snack while you stream your next movie or series on Apple TV+.

One of my favorites is the CouchConsole, which is a brilliant tray that holds all your snacks and other stuff. Plus, it has an awesome gyro slot for your drink that keeps it from spilling even when you tilt the tray. It retails for $60, but it’s only $47.99 during Prime Day. We also recommend this DASH popcorn popper so you can pop your own popcorn, which is so much healthier than microwave popcorn.

Check out all that and more right here:

