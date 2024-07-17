Hulu Prime Day deals to take your streaming to the next level

Netflix is often thought of as the biggest and best streaming service in the world. Of course, there are plenty of Netflix Prime Day deals that you can check out this year. While it’s true that Netflix has the biggest streaming library, is it really still the best service out there? If you ask us, a great case can be made for Hulu as the #1 streamer instead. In fact, 2024 marks the third year in a row that Hulu has been home to what is arguably the single best TV show in the world (The Bear in 2022 and 2023, and Shogun in 2024).

If you’re not already signed up for Hulu, plans start at just $7.99 per month and you can get a full month for free if you follow this link. Once you sign up, or if you’re already a Hulu subscriber, check out this guide full of the best Prime Day deals for Hulu lovers.

Stream Hulu on the go with a new laptop or tablet

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

For Prime Day 2024, some of the most popular laptops and tablets on the market have deep discounts. Needless to say, laptops and slim tablets like the iPad are the best way to stream Hulu on the go. As a matter of fact, tons of people use them even when they’re not out and about. Watching Hulu on your tablet or laptop is the best way to make sure you don’t bother your partner while you stream.

There are plenty of iPad tablets, MacBook laptops, and Windows laptops on sale with deep discounts for Prime Day this year. Here are some of our favorites:

Use headphones if you don’t want to bother your partner

Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR

As we mentioned, tons of people stream on a laptop or tablet so they don’t wake up their families while they binge the latest Hulu gems. Of course, if you use the speakers on your device, that sort of defeats the purpose.

Tons of headphones from all the top brands in the world are on sale for Prime Day 2024. That includes the latest AirPods Pro, popular Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds that are even better than AirPods Pro, and over-ear headphones like AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones.

Here are the best headphones deals of Prime Day 2024:

A smart TV is still the best way to watch Hulu

Image source: LG

Laptops, tablets, and even smartphones are fine for streaming Hulu in private or on the go. That being said, you’re going to want an actual TV to experience visually stunning Hulu shows like Shogun.

Prime Day 2024 is host to some of the best TV deals we’ve seen so far this year. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. What is a bit surprising, however, is just how low some of these prices are. A massive new Hisense 75-inch smart TV for just $799.99? A massive 85-inch model for only $1,099.99?!

If you’re due for an upgrade, you definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Prime Day TV deals. Check out our favorites down below — each model runs a smart TV platform that supports Hulu, of course.

Streaming sticks are also great for Hulu

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There is undoubtedly a Hulu app available for whatever smart TV platform you have on your TVs at home. Still, many people like to use a separate streaming stick or a set-top box instead. That way, you have one device that supports all of the apps and games you want on your TV. Bouncing back and forth between devices can get old fast, after all.

You’ll find the lowest prices of the year on every popular streaming media player for Prime Day 2024. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99, the Roku Express for $17.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99.

Check out those devices and a few others down below.

Everyone wants snacks while they stream

Image source: JorgeEduardo/Adobe

Hulu is home to hundreds upon hundreds of great movies. And it should go without saying that no movie night is complete without snacks.

Popcorn is our snack of choice when we stream the latest and greatest movies, and there are a few choice Prime Day deals that’ll help in that department. Our favorite is the DASH popcorn popper, which is down to its lowest price of the season. Also, don’t forget to pick up a CouchConsole to carry your snacks and drinks to make sure you don’t spill anything.

You’ll find all that and more right here:

Don’t forget the drinks!

Image source: Vitamix

If you really want to take movie night to the next level, you can’t go wrong with blended drinks. That might include a delicious cocktail if you plan to Hulu and chill, so to speak, or some virgin drinks if the whole family is watching.

Vitamix is the king of blenders, and it’s running some outstanding sales for Prime Day 2024. Check out the best ones down below.

