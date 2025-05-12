14 new and returning Netflix original shows premiering this week

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

This is easily the busiest week for new and returning Netflix shows in May, with 14 new seasons dropping over these seven days. Some of the highlights include Tom Segura’s dark comedy Bad Thoughts, a new installment of the American Manhunt docuseries, the fourth volume of Love, Death & Robots, and Bet, which is based on a popular anime.

New and returning Netflix shows (5/11 – 5/17)

“In an attempt to inherit a food corporation, Han Beom-woo, a chaebol heir turned ‘recipe hunter,’ meets Mo Yeon-joo, a stubborn chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the small city of Jeonju, South Korea,” reads the Netflix synopsis for this new K-drama. “Their fierce kitchen encounters unfold into a shimmering romance.”

Stand-up comedian Tom Segura co-wrote and created this new dark comedy series in which he stars as a country music star who kidnaps some of his fans and forces them to share their most traumatic experiences in hopes of inspiring his next hit song.

The latest entry in Netflix’s American Manhunt series recounts the hunt for Osama bin Laden in the weeks and months following 9/11. The docuseries features “interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase.”

Fred and Rose West were a married couple who committed at least 12 murders between 1967 and 1987. This three-part docuseries about the couple features “previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings” as well as interviews with family members of the victims.

Dora is a teacher at a prestigious school in Guadalajara. She finds her dreams of becoming the principal suddenly in jeopardy after getting involved in a feud between two 8-year-old students. The series was directed by Manolo Caro.

Based on the popular Japanese manga and anime series Kakegurui, the live-action series Bet follows a transfer student at one of the world’s top boarding schools as she makes a name for herself in the school’s gambling underworld.

Netflix’s award-winning anthology series Love, Death & Robots returns for a fourth volume this week. This time around, creator Tim Miller and executive producer David Fincher will show us “dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars.”

“A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill — all to save his dying daughter,” Netflix says of this new Lebanese drama series starring Daniella Rahme, Mohamad Al Ahmad, and Tony Issa.

All five seasons of this long-running Norwegian drama series about a social worker are coming to Netflix in the US this week. Henriette Steenstrup plays Pernille, a single mother who tries balancing her job with raising three kids and caring for her dad.

“When the young Filipino au pair Ruby disappears from one of Denmark’s most affluent neighborhoods north of Copenhagen, the neighbor, Cecilie, becomes convinced that something has happened to her,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of this Danish crime drama.

Here’s what Netflix says about Thank You, Next season 2: “After leaving Ömer on their wedding day and cutting him out of her life, Leyla moves on with her life with her close friends, new neighbors and fresh decisions, in a new house and neighborhood.”

This South Korean period romance follows Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook), son of a powerful Joseon merchant, and his stepsister, Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah), as they reunite after years apart and begin to develop feelings for one another.

This comedy series from the Netherlands “revolves around a group of overbearing parents who shamelessly meddle in their children’s amateur football careers.”

“Federico Seligman (Jose Coronado) retires from his communication companies to recover from an illness that has kept him on the sidelines for two years,” reads the Netflix logline for this original Spanish series. “Upon his return, he discovers that his sons have become strangers and are taking the business in a direction he detests. Federico will do everything unimaginable to prevent his children from destroying his legacy.”