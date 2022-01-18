6 beloved out-of-stock groceries are coming back to Costco

The fortunes of both major political parties this year might conceivably turn, at least in part, on something as prosaic as grocery store shelves. Specifically, on what items are in stock or not (and what their prices are) everywhere from Kroger to Costco, Walmart, and other major grocery chains in the US.

We’ll have more to say about that dynamic in a moment. Meantime, it’s not just shortages or the lack thereof that comprise the most noteworthy parts of the grocery store experience right now. There are also recalls aplenty to be aware of. As well as, in the cast of Costco specifically, products returning soon to store shelves that shoppers will want to know about. Regarding the former, we’ve noted in recent days many of the most recent newsworthy recall announcements. Such as a Fresh Express recall and a Dole recall, to name just two examples.

Below, meanwhile, we’ll take a closer look at a number of grocery items reportedly returning to Costco shelves soon.

Of course, products at stores like Costco always come and go throughout the year. One Redditor, for example, has confirmed Costco’s previous assurance that its fan-favorite organic creamy peanut butter (Kirkland Organic Peanut Butter) is returning to stores. There’s currently a listing, in fact, on the Costco website now for the item — for a 28-ounce, two-pack.

A couple of items worth mentioning whose returns haven’t been confirmed yet but which seem to always attract considerable attention include a Costco wine — Kirkland Côtes de Provence Rosé. As well as a particular bakery item, strawberry-filled croissants. These both should be back soon, within a matter of months. The latter might even be back in time for Valentine’s Day, and Redditors pointed out that the croissants flew off the shelves in a matter of hours when they were back in stock last year.

Same with the wine, which tends to sell out pretty quickly when it’s back in stock.

In terms of additional items worth mentioning, Costco’s beloved Cinnamon Pull-A-Parts are another favorite of the chain’s customers. Those came back over the holidays, per the @costcobuys Instagram account.

Meanwhile, a new Whisps/Costco product is back on shelves, after Costco’s Whisps Asiago and Pepper Jack Crisps saw an explosion in sales early last year. Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps are made from, according to Costco, 100% ‘wheel’ cheese. First, “master cheesemakers craft our artisanal cheese to perfection. Then we bake them into light, flavorful crisps — deliciously low carb, high protein, and gluten free — for a playfully perfect snack to beat even your cheesiest cravings.”

This week, Alpha Foods’ Crispy Chik’n and Sizzlin’ Spicy Chik’n Patties are also coming back. Last year, Costco shoppers could get 10 of Alpha Foods’ meatless chicken patties for $9.99.

Grocery store prices and bare shelves meme

Pictures of bare shelves at grocery stores throughout the Las Vegas valley this week thanks to #BareShelvesBiden



After almost a year in office, the only thing Joe Biden has delivered on are empty shelves and empty promises. pic.twitter.com/KZxm045Z6D — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) January 11, 2022

Huge grocery chains like @Kroger have made billions by jacking up consumer prices. And they're using those profits to reward executives instead of raising wages so workers can make ends meet. I stand with Kroger workers in their fight for a fair contract.https://t.co/WCBnJs61so — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 12, 2022

In terms of the bigger picture around grocery stores right now, the situation could certainly change the closer we get to the midterm elections in November. But, at this point, it certainly looks like the economy will loom large over the outcome. And the grocery store experience will play into that. That’s because it’s such a commonplace albeit essential activity that Americans engage in almost every week. And yet, especially lately, inflation and the supply chain have led to the temporary disappearance of some goods from store shelves.

And prices, in some cases, are getting out of control. The Dollar Tree, in fact, decided recently to put the lie to its own name. It’s raising the price of almost everything in its stores to more than $1.

Meanwhile, #BareShelvesBiden has been a trending social media hashtag. It’s deployed by social media users to express their frustrations with the situation that confronts them at grocery stores around the US.