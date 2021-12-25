If you have this popular salad in your fridge, throw it away immediately

Just in time for the holidays, Dole — along with the FDA and CDC — announced a new recall involving some of its salad products. The recall stems from the fact that some packaged salads may contain listeria monocytogenes. Note that this recall is completely separate from a similar recall from earlier in the week.

Which Dole salads are subject to the recall?

According to the FDA, Dole is recalling all branded and privately-labeled salads originating from the company’s processing facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma Arizona. Note that this includes salad with Kroger branding. In conjunction with the recall, Dole is stopping all production at the above plants.

Packaged salads subject to the recall have a product lot code that starts with either the letter “N” or “Y.” The lot code is viewable on the upper right-hand corner of the package. Also note that the salads have a “Best if Used By” date that falls somewhere between November 30 and January 8, 2022.

All told, more than 170 distinct products are subject to the recall. The recall encapsulates coleslaw products, bags of romaine, bags of baby spinach, bags of shredded lettuce, salad kits, and much more. The full list of salad products that are part of the recall is extensive. It can be seen in its entirety over here.

Photos that show what packaging to look out for — with the “N” and “Y” lot codes — can be seen below:

Image source: FDA

Common listeria symptoms

Some common listeria symptoms include fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and pounding headaches. And while healthy adults can typically come through a listeria diagnosis just fine, listeria is much more dangerous for young children, the elderly, and anyone who happens to be immunocompromised.

Pregnant women in particular are at risk. Listeria can cause a range of serious pregnancy complications, from miscarriages to stillbirths. Per the Mayo Clinic, listeria can also impact newborns. Some symptoms in newborns include fever, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Consumers with questions about the salad recall can call Dole at 1-800-356-3111. The hotline is open from Monday through Friday. Its hours of operation are from 8 AM to 3 PM Pacific Time.