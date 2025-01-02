6 Apple Watch features to help you keep your 2025 New Year’s resolutions

We finally made it to 2025. If you’re looking for ways to actually keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions, the Apple Watch can offer several benefits and become your perfect fitness companion. And it just so happens that there are tons of Apple Watch deals right now that can save you up to $100 on your new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or Apple Watch SE.

Even though this wearable has been available for over a decade now, many people still don’t own an Apple Watch. It might be one of the best Apple products to help you maintain better health habits, and what better way to start 2025 than meeting your fitness goals?

Here are six benefits that showcase how the Apple Watch can be your best New Year fitness companion:

Customize your Activity Rings: Closing your rings is the best way to meet your fitness goals. Apple has always let you customize the rings, but with watchOS 11, the company helps you go a bit further by customizing the rings by the day of the week. That said, your outdoor running goal might be different from the pilates class you take.

Gamification helps: The Apple Watch helps you celebrate your achievements with awards. Here’s an award for your first 5K run, your most demanding workout, your first dance class, or even the exclusive All Rings Closed. Available with watchOS 11.2, you can earn this award for closing all your rings 100 times, 365 times, 1,000 times, and more.

Track your cardio fitness levels: Cardio fitness is measured by your VO2 max, which is the maximum amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise. Your cardio fitness level is a strong indicator of your overall physical health and a predictor of your long-term health. Your Apple Watch gives you a cardio fitness estimate by measuring how hard your heart is working during an Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, or Hiking workout in the Workout app.

Track your training load: Introduced with watchOS 11, this feature measures how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days. Apple says these insights can help you prepare for an event or just make informed decisions about your training each day.

Try Apple Fitness+: Whether you bought a new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV, you can try Apple Fitness+ for three months. It features over 6,500 studio-style workouts and meditations. You can even learn how Apple Fitness+ has helped me take care of my well-being.

Start a Check In: With watchOS 11, users can start a Check In during a workout. This feature, first introduced with iOS 17, can help you feel more connected and safe. Before going on an outdoor run without your iPhone, you can set a Check In, so a friend or family member can keep an eye on you during the workout.

These are some of the reasons why the Apple Watch can be your best New Year companion. The best part is that you don’t even need the latest Apple Watch Series 10 or Ultra 2 to get the most out of this wearable.

What are you waiting for to start closing your rings and creating an enduring fitness habit?