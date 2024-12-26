Here’s how Apple Watch can help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner. As we look ahead to 2025, it’s common for us to make a list of resolutions: Exercise more, drink less, and eat healthier. However, in the same way we try to be a better version of ourselves every new year, we often fail to achieve our goals.

In 2025, Apple thinks it could be different. In its latest ad, the company highlights how the Apple Watch Series 10 can be a true companion for your New Year’s resolutions. The 30-second ad wants you to believe you can fight beyond the second Friday in January, known as “Quitter’s Day.” Here’s how Apple describes the new Quit Quitting ad:

Most people quit their New Year’s resolutions by the second Friday in January. It’s actually called “Quitter’s Day.” But Apple Watch gives you the motivation to run right past Quitter’s Day, and stick to your New Year’s fitness goals.

Even though you don’t need an Apple Watch Series 10, all the latest Apple Watches can help you have a healthier relationship with yourself and achieve your New Year’s resolutions. These are some ways the Apple Watch helped me achieve my fitness dreams:

Start simple: Apple Watch has a realistic goal for all newcomers: 320 calories per day, 30 minutes of exercise, and at least a minute standing up every hour, 12 times. Still, you can always customize these goals to make them more relevant to your needs.

watchOS 11 Training Load: It measures how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user's body over time. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days. Apple says these insights can help you prepare for an event, such as a marathon, bike race, or your first 5K, or just make informed decisions about your training each day.

Sleep with your Watch: If you sleep with your Apple Watch, the Vitals app can tell you if you're up to exercise that day. This Apple Watch app (alongside insights from the Fitness app for iPhone users) helps you understand if you're on a typical range or if you're overreaching or missing too many workouts. When two or more metrics are out of their typical range, users can receive a notification and a message detailing how changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their lives, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.

Apple Fitness+ is your best fitness companion: If you like walking, start simply with the Time to Walk feature. You can go on walks with people that actually change the world. There are thousands of 4K exercises you can do, and you can take advantage of them on your Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and/or Apple Watch.

To make your New Year’s resolutions count, I encourage you to download Gentler Streak. The popular well-being and fitness tracker has been my go-to iPhone and Apple Watch app since February 2022. Unlike the Apple Watch rings, Gentler Streak focuses on your Activity Path.

The fundamental difference is that the app tells you when it’s time to rest and helps you understand that resting is as important as exercising. After three years of using this app, I have never injured myself, and it helped me have a healthier relationship with my body and goals.

Wrap up

Maybe 2025 is the year the Apple Watch will help you achieve your fitness goals and have enduring New Year’s resolutions. Below, you can watch Apple’s latest ad. Let’s start 2025 differently.