Gentler Streak improves Apple Watch health measurements in major update

In what may be its last big update of the year, popular well-being tracker Gentler Streak improved some of its health features, making it easier for users to track their readiness to work out or rest. With version 5.1, there are new trends on the Wellbeing tab. It’s now possible to see a 7-day chart for each health metric available. When you expand any health metric, you’ll get a 14-day view for each of them. Before now, you could only see a 10-day trend.

Gentler Streak also improves HRV calculations, as you can now enable the new RMSSD method. The next time you open the app, you need to allow “Beat-to-beat Measurements” tracking to get better data and help your recovery from each exercise.

Even though Gentler Streak isn’t a menstrual app, this data is important to help people discover their daily readiness. These are the new features available:

New metrics added: Previous cycle length, 1-year cycle variability

Perimenopause: Your guidance will adapt accordingly if you select Perimenopause during Menstrual Cycle onboarding. You can adjust this in Settings under the Menstrual Cycle feature

An irregular period duration can now be as short as one day

All recorded menstruation days are now logged into HealthKit, not just the first day as before

There’s now an option to “End Period” in the app when your period ends, which will also log into HealthKit

New Insights: Recognizing Perimenopause, Menopause and Your Body, Menopause and Your Emotions, Menopause and Staying Active.

Last but not least, Gentler Streak brought health metrics into the Sleep Stages chart. If you sleep with your Apple Watch on, you can better understand your metrics (sleeping heart rate, HRV, oxygen levels, and more) from overnight. These metrics are also available in the Short-Term Overview charts.

Gentler Streak is free to download. Its monthly subscription is $7.99, premium yearly is $54.99 with Family Sharing included, and there’s also a $179.99 lifetime plan with Family Sharing included.