How to update Discord

If you own a Discord server, you can update anyone and assign them special roles on it. You can update regular members of your Discord server to become admins and moderators. You can also downgrade members and remove roles previously assigned to them.

This article will show you all you need to know about updating people on Discord. We’ll also show you how to update the Discord app and resolve issues as well.

How to change someone to a mod on the Discord desktop app

The following steps were carried out on the Discord desktop client for the Windows operating system. The steps are similar for the web browser site and Mac computer versions of Discord.

Launch the Discord desktop app on your computer

Select a discord server from any of the Discord servers at the top left pane of the screen.

Navigate to the top left corner and click on the drop-down arrow beside the channel name.

Select Server Settings from the drop-down menu.

Click on Roles under Server Settings.

Under Roles, click on Create Role.

Create the roles you desire for your community and assign them as needed to anyone you desire.

Go to the Permissions tab to limit and assign power for each role.

Launch the Discord mobile app.

Swipe to the left of the screen to show all the Discord servers you are part of. Select the one you want to update someone in.

Tap on the server name at the top of the screen.

Tap on Settings

Scroll down and tap on Roles under USER MANAGEMENT

Upgrade members that you wish to upgrade here and assign roles to them. You can also adjust permissions for each updated role.

Updating your default status on Discord to a custom status is a great way to update your friends across Discord servers. Keep your Discord friends apprised of new happenings in your life with a custom status to that effect.

You can change your status on your default device whenever you wish and remove it after some time.

Launch the Discord desktop app.

Click on your user avatar located at the bottom of the screen.

You can pick one of four default statuses on Discord. Hover your mouse over your current status to show other status options.

If you don’t want any of these, move to the next step to set a custom status.

Click on Set Custom Status to set a custom status message.

A custom status text box will pop up. Enter the status of your choice into the custom status text box. You can also set the period for which the status will show.

Discord statuses are a great way to update your friends on Discord about what you are up to. You can also set your website, YouTube channel, or product name as your custom status to promote your brand.

Upgrading your Discord app on Android devices is easy. The software update comes with new features and fixes user bugs.

Follow these steps to download and install updates for the Discord mobile app.

Launch the Google Play Store on your mobile device.

Select your profile picture or initials at the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on Manage apps and device.

Choose Updates available.

Tap on Update or Update all.

The update will begin to download.

Once the update finishes downloading, the update will install automatically.

You can reopen Discord once the update is done to check out any new update feature and fix that has been made.

If you set your phone to check for and install updates automatically, the previous steps will be unnecessary for you.

The above update method works for other apps on the Google Play store. iPhone users can update their Discord app on the Apple App Store.

Updating your Discord desktop client on a Windows laptop is easy to do.

First, you need to refresh the app or force a restart. Press Ctrl + R on a Windows PC keyboard or Command + R on your Mac computer. When this is done, Discord will restart for many users regardless of their user settings.

The app will then detect updates and start to install them by default. Note that you can’t choose whether the updates can be installed or not. The updates get installed automatically once you restart the desktop client.

Discord’s voice chat function could stop working suddenly, thus disrupting audio communication and updates with your friends. If you can’t hear people on Discord, the following fixes can help you resolve the issue.

Check your default communication device.

Check your default communication device to know if the right output device is selected. You might have more than one audio device connected to your computer system. Ensure that the right one is selected.

Right-click on the speaker/sound icon on your Windows taskbar. This will open the sound window. Select Open Sound settings. Select the right audio device here.

Audio on the Discord app may not work if you use an old audio driver. Update your old audio drivers.

Use legacy audio subsystem.

If you are using old sound hardware, you may need to change your Discord audio settings to the legacy audio subsystem. Go to Settings, Voice & Video, and scroll down to the audio subsystem section. Change that to Legacy.

FAQ