Best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2021: Great gaming audio on the go

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things.

First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired or wireless options. Just remember that some wireless options use USB-C dongles, which means you won’t be able to charge your Switch when you’ve got your headphones plugged in.

Secondly, think about whether you plan to play your Switch at home or on the go. If you’re going to be playing a lot during commutes, we recommend going for a headset that is portable and easy to carry. Some gaming headsets can be bulky and heavy, and those just don’t translate well when you’re talking about portability. Looking for more great gaming headset recommendations? Make sure you check out our best wireless gaming headsets guide, as well as our guide to the best PS5 headsets.

Ultimately, finding the best Switch headset is about figuring out what works for you. We’ve put together a few handy options below, which should help you find a pair that fits you perfectly.

Best Nintendo Switch headset overall: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Pros: Affordable, comfortable for hours

Cons: Not the most feature-packed

The HyperX Cloud Alpha has been a go-to headset for gamers for a few years at this point, and for good reason. Not only is it affordable, but the headset features a padded headband, as well as padded ear cups that allow for hours of gameplay without becoming uncomfortable. HyperX also makes use of 50mm dual-chamber drivers for more distinctive audio quality without any of the distortion you might find in other affordable headsets.

The frame is made with durable aluminum, which means you’ll be able to use this headset for a long time to come. Additionally, the included boom mic allows you to detach it at any point, which means you can use this headset with voice, or on the go for a more portable look and feel. The HyperX Cloud Alpha uses a 3.5mm connection, which gives it unbridled compatibility with all your consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. You can also detach the cable if you need to store it safely during travel.

You’ll also find an in-line audio control, which allows you to easily change the volume. The microphone is both TeamSpeak and Discord certified, so you can connect and chat clearly with your friends while gaming. The HyperX Cloud Alpha doesn’t have as many features as some more expensive headsets. However, the combination of great quality and comfort makes this the best headset for the Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Alpha - Gaming Headset, Dual Chamber Drivers, Legendary Comfort, Aluminum Frame, D… List Price:$99.99 Price:$81.49 You Save:$18.50 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best budget headset for Nintendo Switch: Turtle Beach Recon 70

Pros: Price, sounds good and fits great

Cons: Lacks features seen in other headsets

Turtle Beach is probably one of the most widely known names when it comes to console gaming headsets. The company’s popularity has been built on delivering quality products, and the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a perfect blending of affordability and features.

It might have been designed for the Xbox, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Recon 70 works perfectly on the Switch, too. This headset sounds great and offers a sturdy and lightweight design. It weighs just three ounces and comes with a four-foot cable to connect to your Nintendo Switch. You can also connect it with any other console that has a 3.5mm port.

You can control the volume of the headset directly from the earcup, so you never have to worry about your Mario Kart sessions being too loud. The Turtle Beach Recon 70 comes with the company’s renowned flip-up microphone, which can be pushed out of the way at any point. The microphone is strong, and offers a clear and crisp response that ensures your friends can always hear what you’re talking about.

The only big downfall here is that you can’t remove the mic, and it does lack some other high-quality features seen in more expensive headsets—like noise canceling.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Xbox Gaming Headset - Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, P… Price:$39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Noise-cancelling headset for Nintendo Switch: ROG Strix Go 2.4

Pros: Noise-cancelling, great audio quality, fast-charging

Cons: Need to setup with app for best audio quality

Finding wireless headsets that worked with the Switch used to be tough. Now that Nintendo has added Bluetooth connectivity, though, it’s much easier to find a strong pair that hits all the right notes. Still, there’s just something about the ROG Strix Go 2.4 headset that keeps us coming back.

This headset makes use of a 2.4Ghz dongle, which plugs right into the USB-C port on the bottom of the Nintendo Switch. What really makes this headset stand out, though, is its industry-leading noise-canceling technology. When turned on, it helps block out any outside noise to ensure you hear your game’s deepest and quietest sounds without interference.

It also features a comfortable and lightweight design. Weighing just 252 grams, the ROG Strix GO 2.4 will never feel heavy on your ears. The swivel-fold design also means you can easily pack it up for travel, so you never miss a gaming session while you’re on the move.

The only real downside to this headset is the fact that the out-of-box audio quality doesn’t quite justify the price. Luckily, you can set it up using ASUS companion app for better quality.

ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Wireless Gaming Headset with USB-C 2.4 GHz Adapter | Ai Powered Noise-Can… List Price:$199.99 Price:$174.99 You Save:$25.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best premium Nintendo Switch headset: Sennheiser GSP 500

Pros: Large ear cups, integrated volume wheel, great audio quality

Cons: Headband can get uncomfortable

It’s not unusual to see the Sennheiser name on a headset list. The company has built a legacy by creating fantastic audio equipment that fits consumers needs with great audio quality and comfort. The GSP 500 is no exception to this rule.

The GSP 500 features large earcups, which means it will fit just about any user. The earcups are also made of a suede-like material, which means they shouldn’t keep your ears from staying cool during long gaming sessions. The built-in volume control on the earcup allows you to change the audio level on-the-fly, so you never have to worry about things being too loud or too quiet.

The built-in microphone includes a flip-to-mute function, allowing you to easily mute during gameplay. The headband is designed to relieve contact pressure. And, Sennheiser says it can be customized for every user.

This is a great headset for users that want something that sounds good. The headband cushion can thin over time. That means it may get uncomfortable if you game for hours on end. It’s also a very gamer-centric design, which some more casual users might not enjoy, especially if you travel a lot.

EPOS I SENNHEISER GSP 500 Wired Open Acoustic Gaming Headset, Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Adju… List Price:$149.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$50.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best earbuds for Nintendo Switch: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Earbuds

Pros: Bluetooth and USB-C dongle connection, great audio quality

Cons: Expensive, can get uncomfortable after long sessions

Some people just aren’t a fan of bulky headsets. If you fit into that group, then you’re probably looking for a great pair or earbuds to run with your Nintendo Switch. Sure, you could just use any old pair of Bluetooth-enabled earbuds, but where’s the fun in that?

If you want a set of earbuds designed to give you the best audio quality possible, then look no further than the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid. EPOS is Sennheiser’s gamer-centric brand. It delivers the same quality that we’ve come to expect from Sennheiser’s various headphone offerings. These headphones allow for Bluetooth connection, but gamers can use the USB-C dongle to take advantage of low-latency audio when gaming on the Nintendo Switch.

The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Earbuds support up to 20 hours of battery life with the case. That means less time charging your earbuds and more time enjoying all the greatest Switch games. Like any earbuds, these can get a little uncomfortable after long gaming sessions. They’re also not the cheapest pair of earbuds out there. The quality that you receive is well worth the price especially if you want good gaming earbuds for your Switch.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid in-Ear Wireless Gaming Earbuds with Low Latency Dongle for On The Go Gaming… Price:$219.62 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission